Russia, China Block Hormuz Action at UN as Shipping Crisis Continues

The United Nations Security Council failed Tuesday to pass a Gulf-backed resolution aimed at protecting commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, after Russia and China vetoed the measure—laying bare deep geopolitical divisions as maritime traffic through the critical chokepoint remains near collapse.

The draft resolution, led by Bahrain and supported by the United States, the United Kingdom, and Gulf states, called on countries to coordinate defensive efforts and deter interference with international navigation. It stopped short of authorizing force but underscored the urgency of restoring safe passage through a waterway that typically carries around 20% of global oil trade.

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani said the resolution was intended as “a step toward a permanent solution that will ensure navigational freedom in the Strait of Hormuz.”

“Failing to adopt this resolution sends the wrong signal to the world,” Zayani said.

The resolution received 11 votes in favor, with Colombia and Pakistan abstaining.

Western and Gulf nations placed the blame squarely on Iran. U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz accused Tehran of “holding the global economy hostage,” alleging Iranian forces have mined the Strait, fired on commercial vessels, and disrupted shipments of oil, fertilizer, and humanitarian aid.

“No one should tolerate that they are holding the global economy at gunpoint,” Waltz told the Council, warning that delays to critical cargoes could trigger energy shortages, supply chain disruptions, and worsening food insecurity.

The United Kingdom echoed that message, with Deputy Ambassador Archie Young saying Iran’s actions violate the right of transit passage under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

“No country should be allowed to hold the world’s economy hostage,” Young said, noting vessel traffic has plunged to just a handful of daily transits compared to roughly 150 under normal conditions.

He cited estimates from the World Food Programme that disruptions could push 45 million more people into extreme hunger by June.

Russia and China defended their veto, arguing the resolution was biased and failed to address what they described as the root causes of the crisis, including U.S. and Israeli actions against Iran.

Both countries are expected to introduce an alternative resolution focused on de-escalation and broader regional security—though prospects for consensus remain uncertain.

Iran welcomed the veto, thanking Moscow and Beijing for what it called a “principled” decision that upheld the U.N. Charter.

Tehran argued the draft resolution was an attempt to legitimize U.S. military pressure under the guise of protecting freedom of navigation, framing the outcome as a geopolitical win.

Shipping Crisis Worsens

The diplomatic deadlock comes as commercial shipping through Hormuz remains severely disrupted.

Industry data and security advisories show vessel movements have plunged, with only a fraction of normal traffic transiting the Strait. The disruption has already begun rippling through global energy and commodity markets, with rising war-risk premiums, higher freight costs, and mounting delays to critical cargoes.

Humanitarian operations are also being affected. U.S. officials said dozens of aid organizations are currently unable to move supplies through the Strait, raising concerns about worsening conditions in already fragile regions.

The crisis took a dramatic turn following the vote, with Donald Trump issuing a blunt ultimatum to Tehran: reopen Hormuz or face sweeping attacks on Iran’s infrastructure. Trump warned that “a whole civilization will die tonight” as U.S. and Israeli strikes ramped up, while Iran threatened retaliation against Gulf energy assets—signaling a potential escalation that could push the already crippled shipping lane into full shutdown.

Despite the Security Council impasse, Western and Gulf officials signaled efforts to reopen the Strait will continue outside the U.N. framework.

Waltz said the United States remains prepared to act in “individual and collective self-defense” alongside regional partners, while emphasizing that diplomacy remains an option if Iran reverses course.

For now, however, the failure of the resolution underscores a stark reality for global shipping: one of the world’s most vital maritime arteries remains effectively constrained—with no clear path to reopening it.