gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,322 members that receive our newsletter.

Aerial view of a container terminal at the Port of Montreal

Stock Photo: PatrickLauzon photographe / Shutterstock.com

Montreal Port Employers Threaten Shutdown After ‘Final Offer’

Reuters
Total Views: 0
November 8, 2024
reuters logo

Nov 8 (Reuters) – Port of Montreal terminal operators have threatened to shut down most operations as of Sunday after providing a “final, comprehensive offer” to the longshore union.

If the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 375 does not accept the offer by Sunday at 8:00 p.m. “only essential services and activities unrelated to longshoring will continue at the Port of Montréal from 9 p.m. on Sunday,” the Maritime Employers Association said in a statement on Thursday.

So far, two terminals operated by Termont, representing about 40% of Montreal’s container traffic and 15% of total port volume, have been shut down by the union’s strike, which began on Oct. 31.

If the operators’ offer is not accepted, all longshoring at the port would be locked out, the association said.

The association said its pay offer represented a “cumulative increase” of over 20% over six years.

A CUPE spokesperson said on Friday “an offer has been made and the union is looking at it.”

West Coast ports including Canada’s largest port of Vancouver have also been mostly shut down since Monday due to a labor dispute, impacting exports of canola oil and forest products. Bulk grain exports are not impacted.

(Reporting by Ed White;Editing by Alison Williams)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

Tags:

montreal port strike
port of montreal

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

The Port of Savannah's Garden City Terminal courtesy Georgia Ports Authority
Ports

U.S. Container Imports Surge Expected as Shippers Brace for Potential Port Strike and Tariff Hikes

Import volumes at major U.S. container ports are projected to be higher than previously expected for the remainder of the year as retailers grapple with the looming threat of another...

6 mins ago
Total Views: 23
Container ships berth at the Port of Vancouver after Pacific coast dock workers with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) returned to clear the backlog of a 13-day strike in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Ports

B.C. Port Standoff Escalates: Foremen Locked Out as Automation Tensions Rise

By Ed White WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 4 (Reuters) – The BC Maritime Employers Association said it would lock out workers on Monday at Canada’s Port of Vancouver after a negotiating deadline passed, potentially disrupting...

November 4, 2024
Total Views: 1064
photo of vancouver canada with ships anchored in the distance
Ports

Vancouver Port Faces Lockout Showdown: Grain Exports Safe, But Trade Tensions Rise

By Ed White WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) – Port of Vancouver foremen will be locked out on Monday unless they scrap a proposed strike, employers at Canada’s biggest port said on Friday, but bulk...

November 2, 2024
Total Views: 945
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,322 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.