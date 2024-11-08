NexusWave: Connected confidence for seamless maritime communications 

Driven by sustainability, crew-welfare, and cost imperatives, the acceleration of digitalisation in the maritime and offshore sectors has led to a surge in demand for connectivity at sea – with many operators looking for connectivity solutions that meet their evolving requirements.

A new solution from Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, addresses these needs by combining a multi-orbit, multi-band set of connectivity networks in a single, unified package.

Launched in May 2024, NexusWave is a fully managed service powered by innovative network-bonding technology and intelligent multi-dimensional network orchestration. It integrates Global Xpress (GX) Ka-band, low-Earth orbit (LEO) services, and as-available coastal LTE service – with a layer of L-band for added resilience – to enable fast, always-on communications.

Alongside unlimited data and global coverage, the unique solution features secure-by-design infrastructure, leveraging network segregation, traffic encryption, and enterprise-grade firewall technology trusted by enterprises and governments worldwide.

With consistent connectivity regardless of the vessel’s location or requirements, and Inmarsat’s global network of experienced engineers available around the clock to provide expert support and technical assistance, customers benefit from complete peace of mind.

“Delivered by a single provider to ensure a seamless user experience, NexusWave gives maritime operators full transparency on total cost of ownership, with no unexpected charges,” says Ben Palmer, President, Inmarsat Maritime.

“In essence, what NexusWave provides is connected confidence. As a bonded network, it elevates the connectivity experience, keeping maritime operations running smoothly with managed performance levels even during spikes in demand or at connectivity hotspots such as busy ports and sea straits. NexusWave truly is a game-changer for maritime communications.”

Designed to provide unparalleled connectivity in line with evolving demands, the solution supports digitalisation and crew-welfare initiatives by facilitating the transformation of ships into floating offices and homes. Already, this capability has been recognised by some of the world’s leading maritime organisations.

In September, Inmarsat announced that global container liner shipping group Hapag-Lloyd had begun trialling NexusWave. The trials align with the Hamburg-based company’s requirement for a robust connectivity solution capable of meeting increasing communications and security demands as well as growing expectations for business and crew Internet.

A senior spokesperson for Hapag-Lloyd said that Inmarsat’s solution would allow the group to “further streamline operations through cloud-based solutions, achieving significant cost savings and enhancing crew IT services to match onshore experiences”.

A similar announcement in October confirmed that global Japanese shipping and logistics company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) was also trialling NexusWave across its fleet. Seeking connectivity services that are “fast, reliable, and global”, “K” LINE expects the bonded network service to help reform its “onboard workstyles and automated ship navigation”, preserve the well-being of its crew, and “bolster [its] digitalisation initiatives”.

The strong early interest in NexusWave is highly positive for a solution which is also equipped for future needs. Inmarsat is committed to a programme of continuous service improvement with a clearly defined upgrade path. The future-proof NexusWave will build on the existing capabilities of GX, LEO, LTE, and L-band networks with the integration of the next-generation, ultra-high capacity high-speed ViaSat-3 Ka-band service following its expected entry into service.

Following on from Inmarsat’s merger with United States-based Viasat in 2023, NexusWave’s forthcoming integration of ViaSat-3 is an example of the “synergy” the two entities intend to harness in developing transformative and future-ready connectivity solutions.

At the time of NexusWave’s launch, Ben Palmer said: “Our combination with Viasat last year brought together the extraordinary people, innovation capabilities, and network assets of both businesses, creating a synergy that has been integral to the development of NexusWave – through which we will ensure unmatched connected confidence for our customers well into the future.”

Looking ahead, Ben Palmer emphasises that while Inmarsat’s priority is to address the most pressing issues on the current maritime agenda, the company always has one eye on what lies ahead. “NexusWave has been designed for today with tomorrow’s challenges – and opportunities – firmly in mind,” he concludes.