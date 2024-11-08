gCaptain-logo
Maritime Institute Announces Acquisition of Compass Courses

Maritime Institute Announces Acquisition of Compass Courses

gCaptain
November 8, 2024

Training Resources Limited, DBA Maritime Institute (“MI”) today  announced that it will be acquiring Edmonds, WA based Set Your Compass Course, LLC, DBA Compass  Courses (“Compass”) and starting training programs in Edmonds in December 2024.  

According to Dave Abrams, CEO of Maritime Institute, “Compass Courses has an outstanding reputation  as a training provider that really cares about their mariners. Adding Compass Courses facilities, staff and  great instructional team to our organization will allow us to expand training opportunities for mariners  in the Pacific Northwest region. We are thrilled to have the Compass Courses team onboard, and I am  honored that Julie has entrusted me with carrying on the Compass Courses legacy.” 

Julie Keim, owner and founder of Compass Courses added “the professional maritime industry is  transforming at a rapid pace and maritime training needs to transform along with it. Compass Courses  has been a respected leader in the maritime training industry since 2001. I am pleased to announce that  I have found a company that shares my passion for putting the mariner first, while taking care of the  instructors that are so dedicated to sharing their knowledge with new mariners. Maritime Institute will  be acquiring Compass Courses this month. This acquisition will allow Compass Courses to continue to be  a leader that drives value in our region and helps tackle the mariner shortage across the globe.” 

Julie Keim continued “We are very proud to be joining forces with Maritime Institute. Their facilities and  instructors are first class and I know they will take great care of our students. As I retire, I can’t think of  a better company to fill that void. We welcome Maritime Institute to Edmonds and I look forward to  watching Maritime Institute continue to expand their mariner training opportunities in the Pacific  Northwest.” 

Compass Courses has long been known for it’s famous tag line, “Train Like You Give a Damn”. Julie  believes Maritime Institute is the right strategic partner to help keep that culture alive. They bring the  experience, resources, and a proven track record of innovation and training excellence the future of the  maritime industry demands. Julie intends to bring that tag line to bear on her new retirement focus;  “Live Like You Give a Damn!”

The acquisition is scheduled to close by December 1, 2024. Terms of this asset based transaction were  not disclosed. The December class schedule will be available soon at www.CompassCourses.com. We  look forward to seeing you in Edmonds, WA! 

About Maritime Institute 

Maritime Institute is the largest privately held provider of maritime training in the United States. With  training centers in Norfolk, VA; San Diego, CA; Alameda, CA; Honolulu, HI and Everett, WA, the company  serves over 10,000 mariners annually with over 150 courses covering all aspects of vessel operations. The  company is a certified training provider for U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, and Global Wind Organization  curriculum. The company’s Maritime Publishing division produces five publications for the maritime  industry, including Professional Mariner. For more information, please visit www.maritimeinstitute.com 

and www.maritimepublishing.com or contact Dave Abrams, CEO at 619-263-1638. About Compass Courses 

For over 23 years, Compass Courses has been providing high quality training to mariners in the Pacific  Northwest region, providing a vital service to the commercial fishing, cargo and passenger transportation  industries that drive the PNW regional economy. 

Tags:

