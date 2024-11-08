From Iconic Ocean Liner to Artificial Reef: SS United States to Set Sail on Final Journey

The iconic SS United States, once the pride of America’s maritime fleet, is embarking on its final voyage – not across the Atlantic, but towards a new life as the world’s largest artificial reef off the coast of Florida.

The ship’s final journey is set to begin on November 14th, with tugs positioning themselves next to the ship in preparation for high tide. The following day, the SS United States will be towed down the Delaware River, passing under several bridges that will be temporarily closed. The approximately 14-day journey to Mobile, Alabama, will take the ship relatively close to shore to avoid ocean currents that could delay the tow and burn excessive fuel.

Last month, the SS United States Conservancy formally transferred the title of the historic ocean liner to Okaloosa County, Florida, following a prolonged legal dispute with the ship’s pier landlord that ended with a court-ordered settlement requiring the vessel to vacate its Philadelphia berth.

“Converting the world’s fastest ship into the world’s largest artificial reef will write a new chapter for the SS United States as a world-class destination,” said Susan Gibbs, President of the SS United States Conservancy. This decision came after numerous unsuccessful attempts to find a viable option for preserving the ship in its current form.

The $10.1 million project marks a significant turning point in the ship’s storied legacy, offering an innovative solution for preserving the vessel that has been docked in Philadelphia since 1996.

The SS United States, launched in 1951, holds a special place in maritime history. It still holds the transatlantic speed record and has a rich history of transporting presidents, celebrities, and immigrants. During the Cold War, it was designed as a convertible troop carrier capable of transporting 14,000 troops 10,000 miles without refueling.

Once in Mobile Bay, the ship will undergo extensive environmental remediation, expected to take about 12 months. Following this, it will take an additional six months to a year for deployment as an artificial reef off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach.