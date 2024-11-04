B.C. Port Standoff Escalates: Foremen Locked Out as Automation Tensions Rise

By Ed White

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 4 (Reuters) – The BC Maritime Employers Association said it would lock out workers on Monday at Canada’s Port of Vancouver after a negotiating deadline passed, potentially disrupting exports of coal, potash and beef.

The association, which includes private-sector waterfront employers, said strike activity had already impacted waterfront operations and it would lock out foremen and other members of International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 514 at the country’s largest port starting at 4:30 Pacific time (0030 GMT).

The union had issued a 72-hour strike notice of limited job action for 8 a.m. Pacific time. But workers started scheduled shifts, while refusing overtime, according to a union spokesperson. The workers are also refusing to participate with “technological change implementation” connected to automation.

A 13-day strike last year disrupted more than C$6 billion ($4.32 billion) in trade at the British Columbia ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert.

The employers association said last week the potential lockout of more than 700 foremen was preventative as the unit representing them had issued a strike notice for Monday.

The two sides were in protracted talks over a labor deal and have been negotiating with the help of a federal mediator.

The Employers Association said over the weekend it had presented its final offer.

The situation has alarmed export-reliant Canadian industries and regions. The provincial government of resource-rich and landlocked Saskatchewan on Friday urged the federal government to try to resolve the dispute.

While bulk-grain shipments are excluded from the disruption, according to Canada’s labor code, exports of coal, potash, forestry products and products shipped in containers such as pulse crops and meats could be affected.

The B.C. ports dispute is occurring at the same time as a strike at the Port of Montreal, which affects about 40% of its container flow and 15% of total port freight.

Longshore foremen supervise other longshore workers and manage loading operations in port facilities. In U.S. ports they can be referred to as “walking bosses,” various subclasses of “boss,” and various forms of “foreman.”

($1 = 1.3896 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ed White; Editing by Rod Nickel and Bill Berkrot)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.