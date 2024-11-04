gCaptain-logo
The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chosin (CG 65) steams alongside the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11) during an at-sea demonstration of the Transferrable Reload At-sea Method (TRAM) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Oct. 11, 2024.

The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chosin (CG 65) steams alongside the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11) during an at-sea demonstration of the Transferrable Reload At-sea Method (TRAM) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Oct. 11, 2024. U.S. Navy Photo

U.S. Navy Extends Life of Ticonderoga-Class Cruisers

Mike Schuler
November 4, 2024

The U.S. Navy has announced plans to extend the service life of three Ticonderoga-class cruisers beyond their expected operational timeline.

The USS Gettysburg (CG 64), USS Chosin (CG 65), and USS Cape St. George (CG 71) will see an additional decade of service, adding 10 years of cumulative ship service life from fiscal year 2026 to 2029.

The decision follows comprehensive modernization efforts, with USS Gettysburg and USS Chosin already completing upgrades in fiscal years 2023 and 2024, respectively. USS Cape St. George is on track to finish its modernization this fiscal year. The extension program includes extensive hull, mechanical, engineering, and combat system improvements, ensuring these warships remain at the cutting edge of naval technology.

“As a former cruiser Sailor, I know the incredible value these highly-capable warships bring to the Fleet and I am proud of their many decades of service,” said Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro. “After learning hard lessons from the cruiser modernization program, we are only extending ships that have completed modernization and have the material readiness needed to continue advancing our Navy’s mission”.

A key factor in this decision was the successful demonstration of the Transferrable Reload At-sea Mechanism (TRAM) aboard USS Chosin on October 11th. This groundbreaking technology allows for the transfer of missile canisters between ships at sea, significantly enhancing the Navy’s operational flexibility and reducing reliance on port facilities for rearming.

The decision to extend the life of these cruisers comes on the heels of a similar announcement for 12 Arleigh Burke class Flight I Destroyers, which will see their 35-year expected lifespan extended.

The life extensions are part of a broader strategy to maintain a robust fleet while new ships are being constructed. It also aligns with Secretary Del Toro’s priority of Warfighting Excellence and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Navigation Plan, which aims to increase the number of ready assets in the fleet.

