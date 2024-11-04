Late-Season Hurricane Could Hit Gulf Oil and Gas Production

An are of thunderstorms south of Jamaica is forecast to intensify into Tropical Storm Rafael some time Monday, with further strengthening into a hurricane expected by late Tuesday as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico.

The development marks an unusual November threat to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico’s offshore oil and natural gas production, although the system’s long-range forecast remains highly uncertain.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports that Tropical Depression Eighteen, the precursor to Rafael, was located near latitude 15.1 North, longitude 76.4 West as of 1:00 PM EST Monday. Moving north at approximately 9 mph, the system is projected to shift northwest, passing near Jamaica late Monday night, the Cayman Islands on Tuesday, and approaching Cuba by Wednesday.

NHC forecasters note, “The environmental factors of low wind shear, high moisture, and warm SSTs support intensification, and since the system now has a well-organized circulation, there is increasing confidence of steady strengthening until the system reaches Cuba or the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.”

TD Eighteen has the potential to become the 17th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which has already seen five hurricanes make landfall in the U.S.

Hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin lasts from June 1 through November 30.

The storm’s unusual late-season trajectory has raised concerns among meteorologists and the energy sector alike. As it approaches the Gulf of Mexico, model solutions diverge, leading to low confidence in the track forecast.

Hurricane conditions are anticipated in the Cayman Islands by Tuesday, with portions of Cuba potentially facing similar conditions by early Wednesday. The NHC warns of “dangerous impacts from hurricane-force winds and storm surge in the Cayman Islands and portions of western Cuba.”

As Rafael progresses, residents in the Florida Keys are advised to monitor the situation closely, with tropical storm watches possibly being issued later today. The system’s entry into the Gulf of Mexico later this week could have far-reaching implications, though the long-range forecast remains uncertain.

Beyond wind threats, Rafael is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the western Caribbean, including Jamaica and parts of Cuba, with potential flooding and mudslides. This heavy precipitation is forecasted to spread northward, affecting Florida and adjacent areas of the Southeast United States by mid to late week.