gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,087 members

Mitsui OSK Seeks Japan’s Help as EU Sanctions LNG Tankers

The logo of Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is seen at the company's head office in Tokyo July 20, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Mitsui OSK Seeks Japan’s Help as EU Sanctions LNG Tankers

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
May 27, 2025

By Reina Sasaki and Tsuyoshi Inajima

May 26, 2025 Bloomberg) –Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd. is seeking help from the Japanese government after a surprise decision by the European Union to sanction three of its liquefied natural gas tankers linked to a Russian project.

“We are not at all happy about this, so we are now lobbying the EU through various channels, including the Japanese government,” Chief Executive Officer Takeshi Hashimoto said in an interview on Tuesday.

The North Moon, North Ocean and North Light — managed by Mitsui OSK — were included in the 17th package of sanctions adopted by the European Council last week. The measures were part of the EU’s mounting efforts to push Moscow into a peace deal with Ukraine, addressing workarounds to previously imposed restrictions. 

The three vessels recently helped move shipments from Yamal LNG, which is not under sanctions. They loaded cargoes transshipped near the port of Murmansk, where they arrive on ice-class ships directly from the plant, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg.

Some of the vessels are already loaded and Mitsui OSK will unload them as soon as possible, Hashimoto said.

“I think those vessels will be unusable for some time to come,” he said. “But, to be honest, they have been saying for a long time that the Yamal project is not subject to sanctions, and suddenly these ships are subject to sanctions.”

The company, which also ships a range of goods including cars across the globe, saw a considerable rush for stockpiling from January to March ahead of tariffs by US President Donald Trump and, after dropping in April, demand has been very strong since May following an easing in the trade war. 

“We expect it to continue to be strong during May and June,” Hashimoto said.

He said he expects vehicle exports from Japan to North America to gradually decline and companies to shift to local production in the US in the medium- to long-term. “We need to shift our mindset away from ‘Japan-centric’ commercial distribution,” Hashimoto added.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

eu
Japan
LNG
mitsui
MOL
russia
sanctions
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,087 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Body bags carrying migrants retrieved from sea arrive in Kalamata
News

Greek Court Charges 17 Coast Guard Officers Over 2023 Migrant Shipwreck

ATHENS, May 23 (Reuters) – A Greek naval court has charged 17 coast guard officers over one of the Mediterranean’s worst shipwrecks two years ago, in which hundreds of people are believed...

May 24, 2025
Total Views: 2016
A satellite image shows a North Korean warship covered with a blue tarp after an accident that occurred during its launch at the shipyard in Chongjin
News

North Korea Detains Officials Over Warship Accident

SEOUL, May 25 (Reuters) – North Korea has detained shipyard officials responsible for a recent major accident during the launch of a new warship, state media said on Sunday. The failed launch that crippled...

May 24, 2025
Total Views: 2258
A damaged Balticconnector gas pipeline that connects Finland and Estonia is pictured in this undated handout picture in the Baltic Sea. Finnish Border Guard/Handout via REUTERS
News

Poland Says Key Infrastructure at Risk After Baltic Sea Incident

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned on Thursday that the Baltic Sea is becoming “a new area of confrontation” with Russia, putting the country’s critical infrastructure increasingly at risk.

May 23, 2025
Total Views: 2477