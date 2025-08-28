Micro Switch Failure Caused $1.1 Million Houston Ship Channel Collision, NTSB Finds

A steering control system component failure on the multi-purpose carrier BBC Africa resulted in a collision with the bulk carrier Common Faith in the Houston Ship Channel, the National Transportation Safety Board reported Thursday.

The BBC Africa lost steering while departing the channel on August 25, 2023, when its rudder swung hard to port, contrary to the pilot’s orders and the helmsman’s actions. The incident occurred as steering control was transferred from the port bridge wing to the bridge’s center helm using the in-command (FU) button.

“Steering control system failures can result in damaging consequences,” the NTSB report stated. “In channels or during maneuvering, where immediate hazards are in proximity and therefore response time is critical to avoiding a casualty, steering system failure contingencies require immediate crew response.”

Post-collision investigation determined the steering control failure was likely caused by the bridge wing tiller micro switch failing. The NTSB noted that the delayed response from the ship’s crew to implement emergency steering procedures contributed to the collision.

Despite multiple attempts by the chief officer to regain primary steering control, it took approximately one minute before the master successfully activated the emergency override function—too late to prevent the collision. No injuries or pollution were reported, but damage to the vessels was estimated at $1.1 million.

Following the incident, the vessel operator replaced three components that could have contributed to the steering failure: the port bridge wing tiller, the power supply transformer in the control cabinet, and the push button relays for “in command” status requests. The steering gear manufacturer also released a safety bulletin specifically noting that micro switch failure could lead to unintended rudder movements.

The 390-foot BBC Africa, built in 2005 and flying the Antigua and Barbuda flag, was owned by Winter MPP GmbH Co. At the time of the incident, the vessel’s simplified-voyage data recorder (S-VDR) was inoperative, having been reported non-functional on August 17, 2023. This prevented investigators from accessing audio records or parametric data from the incident.

The Common Faith, a 623-foot-long Greece-flag bulk carrier built in 2012, was owned by Poseidon Navigation SA and operated by Common Progress Compania Naviera S.A.

The NTSB emphasized the importance of “training in steering recovery procedures, including scenario-based drills for bridge and engine teams,” calling such preparation “critical to ensure crews can respond in the shortest possible time.”

Marine Investigation Report 25-33 is available on the NTSB’s website.