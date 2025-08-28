CS Anthem Joins Tanker Security Program, Replacing Collision-Damaged Stena Immaculate

Russia’s Sanctioned Arctic LNG Plant Boosts Output to New Record
Crowley Stena Marine Solutions has received approval from the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) to operate the CS Anthem tanker under the Tanker Security Program, replacing the Stena Immaculate following its involvement in a serious collision earlier this year.
The CS Anthem, a U.S.-flagged, 49,990-metric-ton, medium-range tanker, is crewed and managed by Crowley under a bareboat charter through the joint venture. The vessel joins the Crowley-managed tankers Stena Imperative and Stena Impeccable in the program.
“The addition of the CS Anthem demonstrates our commitment to strengthening U.S. maritime security and providing reliable, U.S.-crewed tanker capacity in support of national defense,” said Tucker Gilliam, vice president of fleet operations for Crowley Shipping.
The vessel will support MARAD’s mission to ensure fuel transport readiness for the U.S. Department of Defense while advancing the nation’s strategic sealift capabilities.
The Stena Immaculate, which the CS Anthem replaces, was involved in a collision with the Portuguese-flagged containership Solong on March 10, 2025, near the Humber Estuary. The collision resulted in one fatality aboard the Solong and caused aviation fuel to spill when the containership struck the anchored tanker’s port side, breaching a cargo tank and igniting a fire.
The Tanker Security Program, established under the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, maintains a fleet of 10 U.S.-flagged product tankers available for Department of Defense requirements. Participating vessels receive up to $6 million per year in exchange for their availability during times of national need, and the program currently supports approximately 2,400 highly trained U.S. merchant mariners.
To qualify for the program, vessels must be Medium Range product tankers between 30,000-60,000 deadweight tons with fuel carrying capacity of 230,000 barrels or more and be less than 10 years old.
The Crowley Stena Marine Solutions joint venture combines Crowley’s leadership in U.S. flag operations and mariner crewing with Stena Bulk’s global tanker expertise to deliver maritime solutions for government and commercial customers.
