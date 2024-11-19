gCaptain-logo
Massive Bomb Cyclone Explodes Off Pacific Northwest: Mariners Face Hurricane-Force Winds and 36-Foot Seas

GOES West satellite image from 2200 UTC on November 19, 2024. NOAA Image

Mike Schuler
November 19, 2024

A rapidly intensifying weather system, known as a “bomb cyclone,” has developed off the U.S. West Coast, creating perilous conditions for mariners and coastal communities in the Pacific Northwest.

The low pressure has far surpassed the typical criteria for a bomb cyclone, with its central pressure plummeting by an astonishing 59 millibars in just 24 hours.

The National Weather Service Ocean Prediction Center issued a stark warning on social media, underscores the severity of the situation and the potential dangers faced by vessels in the vicinity. “This storm affecting the eastern Pacific intensified 26 mb in just 6 hours and 59 mb in 24 hours! Hurricane Force Winds to 70 kts and waves over 30 feet are expected tonight. Mariners should be avoiding the area!,” the NWS OPC stated.

As of Tuesday midday, significant wave heights of 26 feet were already observed, with forecasts predicting waves to reach up to 36 feet (11 meters). These massive waves, combined with sustained hurricane-force winds of up to 70 knots, are creating treacherous conditions that pose a significant threat to maritime shipping and coastal communities in the region.

24-hour wind & wave forecast

The storm’s intensity is further underscored by its forecasted barometric pressure, expected to plunge to 941 millibars – a pressure equivalent to that of a Category 4 hurricane. This dramatic drop in pressure is a key indicator of the storm’s exceptional power and potential for destruction.

The latest North Pacific High Seas Forecast, issued by the National Weather Service, provides crucial details about the storm’s current position and projected path. The low-pressure system is centered at 43N, 137W, with a pressure of 981 millibars, moving northeast at 15 knots. The forecast warns of winds ranging from 40 to 55 knots and seas of 12 to 21 feet extending within 300 nautical miles of the storm’s core.

Perhaps most alarming is the prediction that conditions will worsen as the storm progresses. Winds are expected to reach up to 70 knots, with seas potentially towering to 32 feet within the next 12 hours. The area affected by hurricane-force winds is projected to extend 120 nautical miles south and 180 nautical miles north of the storm center.

Some amazing satellite imagery of the weather system has been shared on social media:

In response to these extreme conditions, the Ocean Prediction Center and other weather agencies are strongly urging vessels to avoid the affected area.

