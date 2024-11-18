Massive “Bomb Cyclone” to Unleash Hurricane-Force Winds and Towering Waves Off U.S. West Coast

A powerful weather system is set to explode off the U.S. West Coast, bringing with it hurricane-force winds and massive wave heights.

The rapidly intensifying low-pressure system is expected to create treacherous conditions for shipping and coastal communities alike.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hurricane Force Wind Warning, indicating the severity of the impending storm. “A very strong area of low pressure will be intensifying to the W of the outer waters later Tue and Tue night and pass along or just W of the waters as it moves N of the waters later Tue night into Wed,” forecasters warn.

NWS OPC 48-hour wind & wave forecast for Nov 18, 2024

Key developments in the storm’s progression include:

Initial Formation: The low-pressure system, currently at 1013 MB, is moving eastward at 40 knots and rapidly intensifying. Rapid Intensification: Within 24 hours, the system is forecast to deepen to 980 MB, with winds reaching 50 to 65 knots in some quadrants. Peak Intensity: By the 36-hour mark, the low is expected to reach a staggering 942 MB, with winds of 55 to 75 knots (63-86 mph) within 180 NM of its southern semicircle. Massive Waves: Sea conditions are predicted to deteriorate rapidly, with waves building to an staggering 24 to 34 feet in height.

The impact on shipping will be significant. Vessels in the affected area should expect extremely hazardous conditions. “Winds 55 to 75 KT. Seas 24 to 34 FT,” the forecast warns for the most severe part of the storm.

This “bomb cyclone” – a term used when a storm’s central pressure drops at least 24 millibars in 24 hours – poses a serious threat to maritime operations. Ship captains and crew members are advised to take all necessary precautions and consider altering routes to avoid the most dangerous areas of the storm.

As the system evolves, it will bring a series of weather changes to the coastal regions. “A strong cold front will move into the waters on Tue and move through the area Tue night,” followed by the intensifying low-pressure system. The storm’s effects are expected to persist through the week, with conditions gradually improving by Friday.