gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,127 members that receive our newsletter.

Greek navy warship underway with a helicopter during a NATO naval exercise

The HELLENIC NAVY warship HS Salamis (F455) during a Passing Exercise with Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) flagship HMS Duncan in the Aegean Sea. NATO photo by GBR N LPhot Paul Hall.

Greece Extends Drills Hampering Transfer of Russian Oil Cargoes

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
November 18, 2024

(Bloomberg) —

Greece’s navy extended for a sixth time a series of naval drills, prolonging them by another four months as the country tries to deter Russian oil transfers off its coastline. 

The maneuvers, which had been due to end Nov. 15, will now continue until mid-March — more than ten months after they first started — according to a notice on the Hellenic Navy Hydrographic Service’s website. 

The country’s Laconian Gulf at one point became a hotspot for ship-to-ship transfers between aging tankers carrying Russian oil. As a result, Athens announced in May that it would be carrying out naval drills in the region, prohibiting the entry of commercial vessels. 

The government has previously said the drills were aimed at stopping transfers of cargo identified by the world’s shipping watchdog as a risk to maritime safety.

As a result, trans-shipments of Russian oil have moved to a host of new locations, including others in the Mediterranean Sea, Red Sea and off the coast of West Africa.

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

greece
russian oil

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

NWS OPC 48-hour surface forecast for Nov 18, 2024
Marine Weather

Massive “Bomb Cyclone” to Unleash Hurricane-Force Winds and Towering Waves Off U.S. West Coast

A powerful weather system is set to explode off the U.S. West Coast, bringing with it hurricane-force winds and massive wave heights. The rapidly intensifying low-pressure system is expected to...

4 mins ago
Total Views: 0
The picture provided by The Finnish Border Guard shows Finnish Border Guard's offshore patrol vessel Turva guarding on October 11, 2023 at sea near the place where damaged Balticconnector gas pipeline is pinpointed at the Gulf of Finland. Lehtikuva/FINNISH BORDER GUARD via REUTERS
Shipping

Subsea Cable Linking Finland and Germany Severed

HELSINKI, Nov 18 (Reuters) – A fiber optic communications cable linking Finland and Germany along the seabed has stopped working and may have been severed by an outside force, Finnish state-controlled cyber security and...

49 mins ago
Total Views: 272
iran container ship
Shipping

EU Tightens Grip on Iran: New Sanctions Target Shipping Routes, IRISL in Response to Russia Support

The European Union has expanded its sanctions framework to curb Iran’s military support to Russia, focusing on disrupting key shipping routes and component transfers The development marks a crucial step...

1 hour ago
Total Views: 103
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,127 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.