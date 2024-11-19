gCaptain-logo
MV Glen Sannox departure

MV Glen Sannox. Photo courtesy Ferguson Marine

MV Glen Sannox: A Long-Awaited Ferry Finally Approved for Passenger Service

November 19, 2024

The long-awaited MV Glen Sannox, under construction at Scotland’s Ferguson Marine shipyard, has officially received regulatory approval to carry passengers.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) and Lloyd’s Register have issued final certifications for the vessel, paving the way for its imminent handover to Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL), according to Ferguson.

The milestone comes after years of delays and cost overruns, marking a turning point in a project that has been closely watched by the Scottish public and shipping industry alike.

The Glen Sannox is the second largest vessel ever built for CalMac and holds the distinction of being the first UK-built ferry capable of running on liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The journey to this point has been fraught with challenges. Originally due for delivery in May 2018, the project has been plagued by design struggles and disputes over rising costs. The contract for Glen Sannox and its sister ship, Glen Rosa, was awarded in 2015, shortly after Ferguson’s shipyard was rescued from administration. However, the build quickly encountered difficulties, with blame being attributed to poorly developed specifications and alleged interference from CMAL, the government-owned company responsible for procuring ships for the CalMac fleet.

The financial impact of these delays has been substantial. The original £97 million contract for both ships has ballooned to over £400 million, with Glen Sannox arriving more than six years late.

Although the formal handover is expected shortly, ferry operator CalMac will need approximately six weeks for crew familiarization and operational trials before the vessel enters service on the Arran route.

“We are delighted to share that MV Glen Sannox has now obtained full regulatory approval, including its passenger certification,” said David Tydeman, CEO of Ferguson Marine. He added that the vessel will soon be transferred to CMAL, with CalMac taking control for operational readiness and annual recertification activities.

The arrival of Glen Sannox comes at a crucial time for CalMac. The ferry operator is currently grappling with maintaining its winter timetable due to the potential long-term unavailability of MV Caledonian Isles and the recent retirement of the 39-year-old MV Hebridean Isles.

ferries
scotland

