Maritime Industry Condemns Deadly Red Sea Attacks

Major shipping organizations have issued a joint statement condemning the recent attacks on vessels in the Red Sea that have resulted in seafarer fatalities and renewed security concerns in the region.

The joint industry statement from the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), BIMCO, European Shipowners | ECSA, INTERCARGO and INTERTANKO highlighted the “callous disregard for the lives of innocent civilian seafarers” after two ships were attacked and later sunk this week.

Four of the 25 crew members aboard the Liberian-flagged Eternity C were killed before the remaining crew abandoned the vessel, which sank Wednesday morning after being attacked on Monday and Tuesday. Six seafarers were rescued after spending more than 24 hours in the water, while 15 remain missing.

The Magic Seas, also flying a Liberia flag, was similarly initially on Sunday, though all 22 crew members were safely evacuated before it sank. Both vessels were operated by Greek firms.

“What we’re seeing unfold in the Red Sea is shocking and unacceptable. Seafarers are being killed while simply doing their jobs,” WSC President & CEO Joe Kramek said separately.

“We cannot allow attacks on commercial ships to become normalized or weaponized as political tools. The safety of those at sea, and the freedoms and rights of navigation, must be protected. We support the IMO Secretary-General’s call for dialogue, to ensure the safety of seafarers,” Joe Kramek concluded.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez condemned the attacks during the 134th IMO Council session in London, calling them “a renewed violation of international law and freedom of navigation”. He issued an urgent appeal for intensified diplomatic efforts, stating, “I appeal to all of you to step up efforts, because the only way to address these geopolitical conflicts affecting the shipping sector is through constructive dialogue.”

According to the Joint Maritime Information Centre (JMIC), the Magic Seas was attacked by up to multiple small craft employing small arms fire, RPGs, and a missile. The Eternity C was first attacked with sea drones and rocket-propelled grenades fired from speedboats, with lifeboats destroyed during the raid. It was hit again with sea drones on Tuesday.

These incidents mark the first recorded attacks since October 2024, ending nearly nine months of relative calm in the strategic waterway. The JMIC assessment indicates both vessels were targeted due to prior Israeli port calls or ownership affiliations with ships making Israeli port calls.

To date, the Houthis have attacked more than 100 ships since November 2023, with four now sunk, at least seven fatalities (including three prior in the campaign), and significant damage to multiple vessels.

Meanwhile, shipping traffic through the region has been down by about 60% compared to historical averages since early 2024.

In response, industry groups joined the IMO Secretary-General in calling on “all stakeholders to uphold the safety and security of innocent civilian seafarers as they pass through this vital waterway, carrying the food, goods and energy the world’s economy relies upon”.

The JMIC is urging all shipping companies operating in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb Strait, and Gulf of Aden to conduct comprehensive risk assessments, including auditing any Israeli port calls within their fleets and evaluating their digital footprints that could make them potential targets.