Major Cocaine Bust: UK Border Force Seizes Record Shipment at London Gateway

London Gateway. Photo courtesy DP World

Mike Schuler
July 2, 2025

In one of the UK’s largest drug seizures of the past decade, UK Border Force officers have seized cocaine with an estimated street value of £96 million (USD 130 million) at London Gateway port.

BBC, citing Border Force officials, reported that the massive 2.4-tonne haul was discovered earlier late last month on a unidentified containership arriving from Panama. The operation required officials to move 37 large containers at the Stanford-le-Hope facility to locate the illicit cargo.

Officials confirmed this represents the UK’s sixth largest cocaine seizure since record-keeping began. The drugs were intercepted following what officials described as an “intelligence-led operation.”

“The interception strikes a significant financial and operational blow against the organised crime groups behind its importation and is an example of an intelligence driven outcome to disrupt criminal supply chains,” the Border Force said in a statement.

Charlie Eastaugh, Border Force’s maritime director, highlighted the organization’s ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking: “This seizure – one of the largest of its kind – is just one example of how dedicated Border Force maritime officers remain one step ahead of the criminal gangs who threaten our security.”

“More than ever before, we are using intelligence and international law enforcement co-operation to disrupt and dismantle your operations,” Eastaugh added. He also mentioned ongoing training programs across Latin America aimed at preventing drugs from reaching British shores.

Government minister Seema Malhotra reinforced the UK’s commitment to fighting drug trafficking, describing such operations as crucial in combating “organised crime gangs inflicting addiction, misery and death upon Britain’s communities”.

