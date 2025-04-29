Maersk Says It Has Maintained All Trans-Pacific Sailings Despite Tariff, Trade Uncertainty

By Louise Rasmussen

COPENHAGEN, April 29 (Reuters) – Maersk MAERSKb.CO said on Tuesday it had maintained all its scheduled trans-Pacific sailings to date, albeit downsizing some vessels, despite the uncertainty caused by U.S. import tariffs and the trade war between the United States and China.

German container carrier Hapag-LloydHLAG.DE last week said that its customers had cancelled 30% of shipments to the United States from China, spooked by the trade conflict between the world’s two largest economies.

Maersk said its customers with shipments out of China to the United States were taking different approaches to deal with the uncertainty.

“Some continue as planned, others look to ship to or from other markets while a third category choose to postpone shipments storing them at origin in anticipation of a future resolution to the situation,” the company said in a statement.

