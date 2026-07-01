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A tanker ship is seen in the English Channel at sunrise, near Dover, Britain, August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

A tanker ship is seen in the English Channel at sunrise, near Dover, Britain, August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Lawmakers Reintroduce $10 Billion Bill to Advance Clean Shipping in the U.S.

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 78
July 1, 2026

A group of Democratic lawmakers has reintroduced legislation that would authorize a major federal investment in clean shipping technologies, proposing a $1 billion annual program aimed at accelerating the development of zero-emission vessels, cleaner fuels and modern port infrastructure.

The Next Generation Shipping Act, introduced by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Reps. Nanette Barragán (D-Calif.) and Troy A. Carter Sr. (D-La.), would establish a grant and financing program within the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) to support research, development, demonstration and commercialization of next-generation maritime technologies. The legislation would authorize $1 billion annually from 2026 through 2035. 

Supporters say the measure is designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the shipping sector while strengthening the competitiveness of the U.S. maritime industry, supporting domestic shipbuilding and manufacturing, and preparing the workforce for emerging maritime technologies.

“Maritime commerce is a key economic driver in our state, with the Port of Baltimore alone supporting more than 273,000 good-paying jobs in Maryland,” Van Hollen said in a statement. “That’s why we’re fighting for resources to strengthen U.S. competitiveness in the global shipping industry by modernizing our nation’s maritime economy and building the maritime workforce of the future.”

The legislation would provide funding for projects including zero-emission and alternative-fuel vessels, retrofits of existing ships, shore power systems, charging and fueling infrastructure, vessel efficiency technologies and workforce training programs. It also calls for partnerships among industry, ports, labor organizations, universities and government agencies to accelerate commercialization of new maritime technologies. 

Barragán, whose district includes communities surrounding the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, said the bill seeks to balance the economic importance of shipping with the environmental and public health impacts experienced by nearby communities.

“Shipping plays a vital role in our economy, and at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, but it should not come at the expense of the health of our families,” Barragán said. “The Next Generation Shipping Act is about investing in cleaner technologies, supporting American jobs, making sure the United States leads in the future of maritime innovation.”

Carter said the proposal would help modernize U.S. shipbuilding while creating jobs and reducing emissions from the maritime sector.

The bill comes as the global shipping industry faces growing pressure to reduce emissions following the International Maritime Organization’s adoption of increasingly ambitious climate targets. Governments in Europe and Asia have already committed significant funding toward alternative marine fuels, zero-emission vessels and clean port infrastructure, prompting supporters of the legislation to argue the United States risks falling behind without comparable investment. 

Ocean Conservancy, one of dozens of organizations backing the measure, said the legislation would help position the U.S. maritime sector to compete in what it describes as an emerging global market for clean shipping technologies.

“The global shipping industry is on the verge of a green shift, and the U.S. must act quickly to stay competitive,” said Caroline Bonfield, Ocean Conservancy’s senior U.S. policy manager for climate. “This bill will help ensure that our country’s maritime industry has the resources to make the transition to clean shipping a reality.”

The legislation has attracted endorsements from more than 40 environmental and community organizations, as well as maritime technology companies and industry groups including ABB, Elliott Bay Design Group, EV Maritime, the International Electric Marine Association, Siemens Energy and the Zero Emissions Ship Technology Association. Four House members have signed on as co-sponsors.

Tags:

decarbonization
legislation
u.s. congress

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