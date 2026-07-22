Houthis Resume Attacks on Shipping, Claim Strikes on Two Saudi Tankers

Yemen’s Houthi movement has resumed direct attacks on commercial shipping, claiming responsibility for strikes on two Saudi oil tankers just minutes after the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported a tanker had been hit southwest of Saudi Arabia.

According to a statement issued Wednesday by the Yemeni Armed Forces, the Houthis said they targeted the tankers Encelia and Layla after accusing them of violating the group’s recently declared maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia.

The group said the operation involved ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones, claiming both vessels were set ablaze.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation targeting two Saudi oil tankers that violated the blockade imposed by the Armed Forces in the Red Sea,” the statement said. “The operation was carried out by a number of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones… and resulted in a large fire broke out on both vessels.”

The claims came after UKMTO issued Incident Report 095-26, saying the master of a tanker reported being struck by an unknown projectile about 70 nautical miles southwest of Al Shuqaiq, Saudi Arabia.

According to UKMTO, the strike caused a fire onboard that the crew was actively fighting.

“There are no reported casualties and no environmental impact,” UKMTO said, adding that authorities are investigating and advising vessels to transit the area with caution while reporting suspicious activity.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Trump threatened to destroy Iranian bridges and power plants each time Tehran attacks a ship in the Strait of Hormuz.



The Houthis identified one of the targeted vessels as Encelia, matching the location and timing of the UKMTO report. The identity and condition of the second vessel, Layla, has not been independently confirmed.

The reported attacks mark a significant escalation after the Houthis announced earlier this week they were imposing a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, warning that ships linked to the kingdom could be targeted in response to what they described as Saudi support for U.S. military operations and the continued blockade of Yemen.

The Houthis also claimed they forced “approximately ten ships to retreat and return” and vowed to continue attacks against Saudi-linked shipping under what they called a “siege for a siege” strategy.

Equasis records identify Encelia (IMO 9240172) as a Saudi-flagged 109,250 DWT oil products tankerbuilt in 2003. The vessel is commercially managed by Bihar International Co. of Jeddah, while ISM management is provided by Dubai-based Red Sea Marine Services LLC. Registered ownership is listed as Liberia-based Trans Mediterranean Shipping.

Equasis also identifies Layla (IMO 9336098) as a Saudi-flagged 317,821 DWT crude oil tanker built in 2007. The VLCC is owned by National Shipping Company Saudi Arabia (Bahri) and both commercially and technically managed by Bahri Ship Management DMCC in Dubai.

The Equasis records support the Houthis’ characterization of both vessels as Saudi tankers, consistent with the group’s newly announced maritime blockade targeting Saudi shipping.

If confirmed, the strikes would represent the first claimed attacks on Saudi-linked tankers since the group expanded its campaign beyond Israeli- and U.S.-associated shipping, raising fresh concerns over security in the Red Sea and the risks facing global energy trade.

The latest attacks come as tensions remain elevated across the Middle East following the collapse of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire, which reignited attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.The Houthis’ decision to target Saudi shipping opens another front in the conflict, raising the prospect that the region’s two most important energy transit routes could face simultaneous disruption.

U.S. Central Command confirmed Wednesday a twelfth strait night of military strikes on Iran over attacks on commercial shipping the Strait of Hormuz, saying “At 5:30 p.m. ET today, U.S. forces began launching more strikes against Iranian military targets at the Commander in Chief’s direction. The mission will continue to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting regional waters.”