Höegh Autoliners Names Sixth Aurora-Class Car Carrier

Höegh Autoliners celebrated the naming of its sixth Aurora-Class vessel, the Höegh Moonlight, at Sweden’s largest port.
The 9,100 CEU capacity vessel joins Höegh Autoliners’ flagship series of next-generation pure car and truck carriers, all designed with decarbonization as a central focus. The Aurora Class vessels are built to transition to clean fuels, with the first eight powered by LNG via dual-fuel engines while being “ammonia-ready” for future conversion.
“The naming of Höegh Moonlight demonstrates our strong commitment to decarbonising deep-sea shipping – not in the future, but right now, today. These vessels are not concepts; they are working, sailing answers to one of the most urgent challenges in our industry,” said Andreas Enger, CEO of Höegh Autoliners.
Jenny Westermark, Senior Vice President of GTO Production Logistics at Volvo Group, performed the traditional bottle-breaking ceremony against a backdrop of sustainable Volvo cargo. She also highlighted the importance of the partnership: “The partnership between Höegh Autoliners and Volvo Group is not just a business alliance. It’s a shared commitment – a joint force – to drive real, lasting change in our industries.”
The Aurora Class vessels represent significant environmental advancements in maritime shipping. The eight first dual-fuel LNG powered vessels are estimated to deliver 58% lower emissions per transported car compared to the industry average. The final four units in the series, scheduled for delivery from 2027, will be able to operate on ammonia from day one, potentially reducing emissions by nearly 100%.
In a related development, Höegh Autoliners last week placed an order for four 7S60ME-LGIA (Liquid Gas Injection Ammonia) dual-fuel engines from German manufacturer Everllence for their newest vessels, marking a significant step forward in maritime decarbonization efforts.
Port of Gothenburg CEO Göran Eriksson noted that Höegh Autoliners’ operations at the port are vital for Swedish industry’s access to global markets: “With the introduction of these new Höegh vessels, that connection can now be made in an even more efficient and climate-smart way than before.”
The port has set ambitious environmental goals, aiming to reduce carbon emissions by 70% by 2030 through investments in shoreside power, green shipping corridors, electrification, and future fuels.
The Höegh Moonlight has a deadweight of 25,200 tons, measures 199.90 meters in length, and can accommodate a maximum deck height of 6.5 meters with a maximum door width of 19 meters.
August 31, 2025
Total Views: 2647
