A Wallenius Wilhelmsen vessel prepares to offload cargo at the Port of Brunswick

A Wallenius Wilhelmsen vessel prepares to offload cargo at the Port of Brunswick. Photo courtesy Georgia Ports Authority

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Secures Nearly $500M in Contract Extensions, Reinforcing Decarbonization Push

Mike Schuler
December 8, 2025

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has secured extensions on two strategic shipping contracts with a combined additional value approaching USD 500 million, marking a significant vote of confidence in the company’s long-term partnerships and its commitment to zero-emission maritime transport.

The Norwegian shipping giant announced the extensions with two major European manufacturers, with both agreements incorporating ambitious environmental targets aligned with the company’s 2040 net-zero goal.

“The renewed contracts are a testament to the strength of long and strong standing partnerships with shared commitment towards zero emissions and developing integrated supply chains,” said Pia Synnerman, Chief Customer Officer at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

The larger of the two deals involves a leading premium European auto manufacturer, with the contract extended by three years through 2030. The agreement, valued at USD 580 million in total, includes an extension worth USD 384 million based on projected volumes. The renewed contract encompasses additional volumes and trade lanes beyond the original scope.

Rates are aligned with current market levels, and the agreement commenced in October 2025. Notably, both parties’ shared ambition to reduce emissions is reflected in a multi-fuel bunker adjustment factor (BAF) mechanism designed to support the trajectory toward net-zero by 2040.

The second contract involves a leading European heavy equipment manufacturer and extends for two additional years through 2028. This agreement carries an estimated total value of USD 175 million, with the extension valued at USD 114 million based on expected volumes. Like the automotive contract, rates are in line with current market conditions.

The heavy equipment manufacturer has committed to introducing a multi-fuel BAF during the extension period. This renewed agreement took effect on December 1, 2025.

“Both customers want to build on the existing foundation of their strategic collaboration with Wallenius Wilhelmsen to continue efforts for further integrating and optimizing their supply chains. We look forward to delivering integrated logistics to both customers going forward,” Synnerman added.

The contract extensions underscore a broader industry trend toward long-term partnerships that prioritize sustainability alongside operational efficiency. By incorporating multi-fuel BAF mechanisms, both agreements provide flexibility to adopt cleaner fuels as they become commercially viable, helping to de-risk the transition to zero-emission shipping.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s success in securing these renewals demonstrates that major manufacturers are willing to commit to extended partnerships with carriers that can demonstrate credible pathways to decarbonization while maintaining competitive pricing and service levels.

car carriers
Wallenius Wilhelmsen
