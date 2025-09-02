gCaptain-logo
Coast Guard Awards $137M Contract to Modernize Base Seattle for Polar Security Cutters

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) (left) sits moored next to U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) at Coast Guard Base Seattle, Aug. 25, 2024. U.S. Coast Guard Photo

Mike Schuler
September 2, 2025

The U.S. Coast Guard has taken a major step toward enhancing its Arctic and Antarctic operations with the award of a $137 million contract to for the modernization of Base Seattle ahead of the first Polar Security Cutter icebreakers.

Awarded to the Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, the contract covers phase 1A of the Base Seattle modernization and homeporting program, which includes crucial dredging operations at Slip 36 and the construction of two modernized major cutter berths specifically designed to host future Polar Security Cutters (PSC).

The dredging work represents a milestone environmental cleanup effort. “This project represents the largest CERCLA action and removal of hazardous substances in the history of the Coast Guard,” according to the announcement, referencing the work that will be conducted under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act.

Additional work in this first phase includes widening the slip between berths 36B and 37B, upgrading berths 37A and 37B with modern utilities to support the new PSCs, demolishing an existing building, stabilizing the waterfront at Berth 36B, and recapitalizing Station Seattle’s small boat docks and boathouse.

The Coast Guard has outlined plans for subsequent phases (1B and 1C) to further enhance facilities and ultimately deliver four major cutter berths to support the service’s expanding fleet at Base Seattle.

This infrastructure investment complements the $4.3 billion allocated to fully fund the construction of all three polar security cutters through the recently enacted One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Together, these initiatives aim to strengthen the Coast Guard’s capacity to “establish U.S. maritime dominance, conduct Coast Guard missions in the high latitudes and advance national security interests, including in the Arctic and Antarctic regions.”

The Facilities Design and Construction Center (FDCC), which awarded the contract, operates under the Coast Guard Program Executive Office Shore (CG-SHORE) and is responsible for delivering new shore facilities construction and major recapitalization projects.

Construction of the first Polar Security Cutter is underway at Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi, with delivery not anticipated until at least 2030.

