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Aerial view of the Jane Maersk, a large blue-and-red Very Large Ammonia Carrier, sailing at sea after delivery from HD Hyundai Samho to Maersk.

Jane Maersk, HD Hyundai Samho's first Very Large Ammonia Carrier (VLAC), underway following delivery to Danish shipping company Maersk. The 93,000-cubic-meter vessel is designed to transport both liquefied ammonia and LPG.

HD Hyundai Samho Delivers First Very Large Ammonia Carrier to Maersk

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 167
July 28, 2026

HD Hyundai Samho has delivered its first-ever Very Large Ammonia Carrier (VLAC), marking another milestone in the growing market for vessels designed to transport low-carbon fuels.

The South Korean shipbuilder announced Monday that it handed over the 93,000-cubic-meter Jane Maersk to Danish shipping giant Maersk. The vessel is the first of five VLACs ordered by Maersk in November 2023.

Designed to transport both liquefied ammonia and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), the vessel incorporates specialized safety systems to handle ammonia’s highly toxic and corrosive properties. Among them is a dedicated high-level alarm system intended to reduce the risk of cargo overfilling during loading operations.

The delivery comes as ammonia is attracting increasing attention as both a marine fuel and a hydrogen carrier, driving demand for specialized gas carriers capable of transporting the product safely over long distances. While most ammonia today is used in fertilizer production, the fuel is widely viewed as a promising zero-carbon option for shipping, provided it is produced using low-carbon or renewable energy.

HD Hyundai Samho said the delivery strengthens its position in the emerging market for next-generation, environmentally focused vessels.

The shipbuilder has secured orders for nine VLACs so far this year, bringing its orderbook for the vessel type to 22 ships with a combined value of approximately $2.55 billion.

The latest delivery underscores growing confidence among shipowners and cargo interests that global ammonia trade will expand in the coming years, supported by investments in clean energy, hydrogen production, and alternative marine fuels.

Tags:

ammonia fuel
hd hyundai
maersk tankers

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