Explosion, Fire Reported Aboard Norwegian Chemical Tanker Off Fredrikstad

A fire aboard a Norwegian chemical tanker was extinguished Monday after an apparent explosion prompted a large-scale emergency response off Norway’s southeast coast, with all 15 crew members accounted for and no injuries or pollution reported.

Ship manager Utkilen AS said the incident occurred on July 28 aboard the 9,500-dwt chemical tanker Bergstraum while the vessel was at anchor outside Fredrikstad.

“On 28 July 2026, M/T Bergstraum experienced a small fire onboard which is now extinguished,” the company said in a statement. “There have been no reported personal injuries.”

Norway’s volunteer sea rescue organization, Redningsselskapet, said it received reports of an explosion and fire aboard the vessel near Skjærhalden, triggering a multi-agency response.

The rescue vessel RS Ragnar Stoud Platou arrived quickly at the scene, while RS Stormbull transported firefighters to the tanker. The initial response also included two police boats, a fire boat, a Norwegian Coast Guard RIB, three Swedish rescue boats, and a rescue helicopter from Norway’s 330 Squadron, which hoisted firefighters onto the ship.

The fire was brought under control, and authorities confirmed all 15 crew members were safely accounted for. No pollution or cargo release has been reported.

“Good preparedness and close cooperation across emergency services and land borders is important when something serious happens at sea,” Redningsselskapet said.

Utkilen said its crew and shore-based emergency team are continuing efforts to fully stabilize the situation in coordination with Norwegian authorities.

“Our immediate priorities are the safety of all personnel onboard, the protection of the vessel and surrounding environment, and ensuring that all required response measures are taken in close coordination with the authorities,” the company said.

The cause of the incident has not yet been determined. Utkilen said it will conduct an internal investigation and provide additional information as it becomes available.

Built in 1996, Bergstraum is a double-hulled chemical tanker registered in the Norwegian International Ship Register and classed by DNV. The vessel is commercially and technically managed by Bergen-based Utkilen AS and owned by its subsidiary, Utkilen Shipping AS. The crew consists of 15 Baltic and Filipino seafarers.