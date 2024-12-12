gCaptain-logo
The Tim S. Dool pictured aground on the U.S. side of the St. Lawrence River

The Tim S. Dool pictured aground on the U.S. side of the St. Lawrence River, shortly after its grounding on November 23, 2024. Photo courtesy: Pat English

Grounded Bulk Carrier in St. Lawrence Seaway Begins Critical Refloating Operation

Mike Schuler
December 12, 2024

Cargo lightering and refloating operations are commencing today for the Canadian-flagged bulk carrier, M/V Tim S. Dool, marking a crucial phase in the recovery efforts following its grounding last month.

The vessel, carrying a cargo of wheat grain, ran aground on November 23, 2024, in U.S. waters near Massena, New York, specifically in an area southwest of the Eisenhower Lock. While the incident has raised concerns about shipping delays, authorities have confirmed there have been no injuries or environmental contamination resulting from the grounding.

Lightering operations are underway on the M/V Tim S. Dool, December 12, 2024. Photo: USCG Great Lakes

The 57-year-old bulk carrier, owned by Algoma Central Corporation, is positioned outside the navigation channel, though authorities cautioned that “cargo operations will necessitate speed restrictions in the surrounding area.”

The recovery operation is expected to extend over several days, with officials planning a temporary closure of a section of the Seaway once enough wheat cargo has been removed to attempt refloating.

In a coordinated response to minimize shipping disruptions, multiple agencies including the U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard, Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation, and St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation are working in concert.

The cause of the grounding remains under investigation, with authorities confirming no other vessels were involved in the incident.

