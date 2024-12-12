Grounded Bulk Carrier in St. Lawrence Seaway Begins Critical Refloating Operation

Cargo lightering and refloating operations are commencing today for the Canadian-flagged bulk carrier, M/V Tim S. Dool, marking a crucial phase in the recovery efforts following its grounding last month.
The vessel, carrying a cargo of wheat grain, ran aground on November 23, 2024, in U.S. waters near Massena, New York, specifically in an area southwest of the Eisenhower Lock. While the incident has raised concerns about shipping delays, authorities have confirmed there have been no injuries or environmental contamination resulting from the grounding.
The 57-year-old bulk carrier, owned by Algoma Central Corporation, is positioned outside the navigation channel, though authorities cautioned that “cargo operations will necessitate speed restrictions in the surrounding area.”
The recovery operation is expected to extend over several days, with officials planning a temporary closure of a section of the Seaway once enough wheat cargo has been removed to attempt refloating.
In a coordinated response to minimize shipping disruptions, multiple agencies including the U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard, Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation, and St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation are working in concert.
The cause of the grounding remains under investigation, with authorities confirming no other vessels were involved in the incident.
The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has launched an expression of interest (EOI) to gather proposals for scaling up liquefied natural gas (LNG) for bunkering or ship refuelling, it said in a statement on Thursday.
The European Union gave preliminary backing to a 15th package of sanctions against Russia that includes an extension of an exemption for Slovakia to trade petroleum products derived from Russian oil through early June.
Ocean freight rates have jumped up for the December 15-31 bookings signaling a tightness of space due to demand. Logistics managers tell gCaptain the special bullet rates have quickly disappeared the time being and the spot is heading up.
December 11, 2024
Total Views: 1114
Why Join the gCaptain Club?
Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.