Singapore Port Authority Seeks Proposals to Help Scale LNG Bunkering

SINGAPORE, Dec 12 (Reuters) – The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has launched an expression of interest (EOI) to gather proposals for scaling up liquefied natural gas (LNG) for bunkering or ship refuelling, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The EOI seeks solutions for sea-based LNG reloading to complement existing onshore LNG bunkering storage and jetty capacities, as well as the supply of e-methane or bio-methane as a marine fuel in Singapore, the world’s largest bunker hub.

Proposals will be gathered on three areas including the scale-up of sea-based reloading operations, the supply of LNG alternatives such as liquefied bio-methane, and the development of floating platform concepts to enhance bunkering safety and efficiency.

The proposals should include measures to address the issue of methane slip on a well-to-wake basis, which spans the entire process of fuel production, delivery and the use onboard ships.

Participants do not need to be an existing LNG bunkering licensee, said MPA, adding that the selected companies will be required to conduct trials in Singapore to validate the proposed solution’s operational feasibility and safety.

Insights from the EOI and the trials will contribute to MPA’s review of the LNG licensing framework, it added.

Demand for LNG as a marine fuel is expected to rise in this decade as more dual-fuel vessels join the global fleet, industry executives previously told Reuters.

LNG bunker volumes delivered in Singapore totalled more than 385,000 metric tons between January and October 2024, already more than tripling from the total 2023 volume, based on MPA data.

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.