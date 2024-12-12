gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,855 members that receive our newsletter.

A 2019 view of vessels in the Singapore Strait April 3, 2019. Picture taken on April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Henning Gloystein/File Photo

A 2019 view of vessels in the Singapore Strait April 3, 2019. Picture taken on April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Henning Gloystein/File Photo

Singapore Port Authority Seeks Proposals to Help Scale LNG Bunkering

Reuters
Total Views: 0
December 12, 2024
reuters logo

SINGAPORE, Dec 12 (Reuters) – The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has launched an expression of interest (EOI) to gather proposals for scaling up liquefied natural gas (LNG) for bunkering or ship refuelling, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The EOI seeks solutions for sea-based LNG reloading to complement existing onshore LNG bunkering storage and jetty capacities, as well as the supply of e-methane or bio-methane as a marine fuel in Singapore, the world’s largest bunker hub.

Proposals will be gathered on three areas including the scale-up of sea-based reloading operations, the supply of LNG alternatives such as liquefied bio-methane, and the development of floating platform concepts to enhance bunkering safety and efficiency.

The proposals should include measures to address the issue of methane slip on a well-to-wake basis, which spans the entire process of fuel production, delivery and the use onboard ships.

Participants do not need to be an existing LNG bunkering licensee, said MPA, adding that the selected companies will be required to conduct trials in Singapore to validate the proposed solution’s operational feasibility and safety.

Insights from the EOI and the trials will contribute to MPA’s review of the LNG licensing framework, it added.

Demand for LNG as a marine fuel is expected to rise in this decade as more dual-fuel vessels join the global fleet, industry executives previously told Reuters.

LNG bunker volumes delivered in Singapore totalled more than 385,000 metric tons between January and October 2024, already more than tripling from the total 2023 volume, based on MPA data.

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024. 

Tags:

LNG
lng bunkering
Singapore

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

EU Backs Sanctions Package, Includes 45 Additional Russian Oil Tankers
Shipping

EU Backs Sanctions Package, Includes 45 Additional Russian Oil Tankers

The European Union gave preliminary backing to a 15th package of sanctions against Russia that includes an extension of an exemption for Slovakia to trade petroleum products derived from Russian oil through early June.

5 hours ago
Total Views: 241
The busy container port and natural scenery in Shanghai, China
Shipping

Nuance in Ocean Freight Rates Could Be Another Front-Loading Tea Leaf

Ocean freight rates have jumped up  for the December 15-31 bookings signaling a tightness of space due to demand.  Logistics managers tell gCaptain the special bullet rates have quickly disappeared the time being and the spot is heading up.

22 hours ago
Total Views: 1069
AI image of an Iranian drone carrier at sea
Featured

Drones Over the Jersey Shore? Congressman Claims Iran Mothership is Lurking Off U.S. Coast

Congressman Jeff VanDrew of New Jersey claims Iran has positioned a drone mothership off the U.S. East Coast, allegedly responsible for recent mysterious drone activities in the region. The assertion...

23 hours ago
Total Views: 8439
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,855 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.