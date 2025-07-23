gCaptain-logo
Grande Shanghai underway

Photo: Grimaldi Group

Grimaldi Launches Ammonia-Ready Car Carrier ‘Grande Shanghai’ in China

Mike Schuler
July 23, 2025

Italian logistics provider Grimaldi Group celebrated the naming ceremony of the Grande Shanghai in Haimen, China today. With a capacity of 9,000 CEU (Car Equivalent Units), the vessel is the first of ten next-generation Pure Car & Truck Carriers (PCTC) ordered from China Merchants Heavy Industries.

The ceremony was attended by key figures including Sichuan Wu, Chairman of China Merchants Industry, and Luigi Pacella Grimaldi, Automotive Intercontinental Director of the Italian shipping group. Tiziana D’Angelo, Consul General of Italy in Shanghai, served as godmother for the vessel.

“The Grande Shanghai stands out as a true technological gem, combining high cargo capacity and environmental sustainability,” stated company officials during the launch. Compared to previous car carrier generations, the vessel “reduces fuel consumption per cargo unit transported by 50%.”

Most notably, the Grande Shanghai is the first vessel in Grimaldi’s fleet to receive the Ammonia Ready class notation from the Italian Shipping Registry (RINA), certifying that “she may be converted for the use of ammonia as an alternative, zero-carbon fuel” – a significant advancement toward carbon-free maritime transport.

The vessel features an impressive array of green technologies including mega lithium batteries with 5 MWh total power, 2,500 square meters of solar panels, and cold ironing capabilities for shoreside power. Its 14 decks can accommodate both electric vehicles and those with traditional combustion engines.

Measuring 220 meters in length with a gross tonnage of 93,145 tonnes, the ship also incorporates numerous efficiency innovations: silicon-based hull coatings to reduce drag, an Air Lubrication System, and an innovative gate rudder – the first installation of this technology on a PCTC vessel.

The remaining nine vessels in the order will follow similar specifications, with the next five offering an increased capacity of 9,800 CEU.

The launch represents a significant step forward in the maritime industry’s efforts toward environmental sustainability, particularly in the car carrier segment where emissions reduction has presented ongoing challenges.

ammonia fuel
car carriers
grimaldi group
