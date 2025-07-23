TotalEnergies and CMA CGM Form Landmark Joint Venture for LNG Bunkering in Rotterdam

TotalEnergies and CMA CGM Group announced today the formation of a 50/50 joint venture to develop and operate an LNG bunkering solution in the Port of Rotterdam. This marks the first time a shipping company and an energy provider have partnered to jointly operate LNG bunkering facilities.

The strategic partnership will deploy a new 20,000 cubic meter LNG bunker vessel in Rotterdam by the end of 2028. The vessel will provide complete logistics services in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region, serving both CMA CGM’s fleet and other shipping operators.

“We are delighted to contribute, alongside a partner such as CMA CGM, to the development of the maritime LNG supply chain in one of Europe’s leading port hubs,” said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies. “LNG is today the most mature and immediately available solution to reduce the environmental footprint of maritime transport.”

The joint venture will leverage TotalEnergies’ existing infrastructure in the region, including the 18,600 m³ bunker vessel Gas Agility that has been operating since 2020. By integrating the new vessel with existing facilities, the partnership aims to improve delivery flexibility and operational efficiency.

As part of the agreement, TotalEnergies will supply CMA CGM with up to 360,000 tonnes of LNG annually from 2028 to 2040, supporting the shipping company’s goal of reaching Net Zero Carbon by 2050. CMA CGM’s dual-fuel fleet is projected to grow to 123 vessels by 2029.

Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group, emphasized the significance of the partnership: “With this joint venture, CMA CGM and TotalEnergies are taking a new step in supporting the energy transition in maritime transport. This is a concrete way to accelerate the deployment of alternative fuels and contribute to the decarbonization of global trade.”

The two French companies have a long history of collaboration, dating back to 2017 when they signed their first 10-year LNG supply agreement. Notable milestones include the first LNG bunkering of a large CMA CGM container ship in Rotterdam in 2020 and the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation at the port of Marseille Fos in 2022.

The creation of the joint venture remains subject to regulatory approvals.