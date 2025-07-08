gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,111 members

An EUNAVFOR warship escorts a merchant vessel in the Red Sea

An EUNAVFOR warship escorts a merchant vessel in the Red Sea. Photo courtesy EUNAVFOR Operation ASPIDES

Germany Accuses China of Laser Targeting Aircraft in EU’s Red Sea Mission

Reuters
Total Views: 0
July 8, 2025
reuters logo

BERLIN, July 8 (Reuters) – Germany summoned the Chinese ambassador to the foreign ministry on Tuesday after saying China’s military had laser targeted a German aircraft taking part in an EU operation in the Red Sea.

The flare up in tensions comes as concerns mount in the EU about Chinese influence on critical technologies and security infrastructure in Europe.

“Putting German personnel at risk and disrupting the operation is completely unacceptable,” said Germany’s foreign ministry on social media platform X.

There was no immediate response from China’s foreign ministry and the Chinese embassy in Berlin did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Germany’s defence ministry said the aircraft, taking part in the EU’s ASPIDES mission which protects international sea routes in the Red Sea, had been contributing a Multi-Sensor Platform, or “flying eye” for reconnaissance of the area since October.

A Chinese warship, which had been encountered several times in the area, had laser targeted the aircraft with no reason or prior communication during a routine mission flight, said a ministry spokesperson. The incident took place at the beginning of July.

“By using the laser, the warship put at risk the safety of personnel and material,” said the spokesperson, adding the mission flight was aborted as a precaution and the aircraft landed safely at a base in Djibouti.

OFAC Sanctions Reveal Houthis Coordinated Safe Passage for Russian and Chinese Ships Through Red Sea

The deployment of the MSP in ASPIDES has since been resumed, he said.

The MSP is operated by a civilian commercial service provider and German armed forces personnel are involved, said the ministry, adding the data collected significantly contributes to awareness for partners.

China has previously denied accusations of firing or pointing lasers at U.S. planes. Incidents involving a European NATO member and China are more unusual.

In 2020, the U.S. Pacific Fleet said a Chinese warship had fired a laser at a U.S. naval patrol aircraft flying in airspace above international waters west of Guam. China said that did not accord with the facts.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers, Sabine SieboldAdditional reporting by Friederike Heine, Charlotte van Campenhout and Beijing newsroomEditing by Thomas Seythal and Peter Graff)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

China
eunavfor aspides
germany
red sea
Red Sea Shipping Attacks
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,111 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

USNS Bellatrix underway
News

Historic SL-7 Containerships Could Find New Purpose as Maritime Exposition Centers

The Society of Marine Port Engineers (SMPE) has provided seed funding to the SL7EXPO project, a non-profit initiative aimed at preserving one of the groundbreaking SL-7 Sea-Land Container ships as...

3 hours ago
Total Views: 448
Rendering of powership and offshore data center
News

MOL and Kinetics Partner to Launch Revolutionary Floating Data Center by 2027

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Kinetics, a Karpowership initiative, to develop a next-generation Floating Data Center platform that aims to transform digital infrastructure...

3 hours ago
Total Views: 284
A fuel tank burns following, what Al Masirah TV said, was a U.S. strike on the Ras Isa fuel port, Yemen, in this screengrab from a handout video
News

Indian Seafarers Freed After Months of Detention at Yemen’s Ras Isa Port

India says it has secured the release of more than 150 seafarers who were stranded at Yemen’s Ras Isa Port, according to the Directorate General of Shipping. All 11 vessels...

22 hours ago
Total Views: 1346