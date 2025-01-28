Georgia Ports Authority Reports Strong Growth, Major Infrastructure Expansion in Early 2025

Port of Savannah handled over 2.8 million TEUs in the second half of 2024, marking an 11.4% increase from the previous year, the Georgia Port Authority reported Tuesday.

December 2024 continued this upward trend, with more than 442,000 TEUs processed, representing a 4.7% increase from the previous year.

“We’ve seen twelve consecutive months of year-over-year container volume growth and we’re on track for a strong fiscal year that ends June 30th, 2025,” noted Griff Lynch, President and CEO of GPA.

The Georgia Ports Authority’s expansion efforts include several significant infrastructure projects. Four new ship-to-shore cranes from Konecranes arrived last week, while a $40 million expanded U.S. Customs inspection facility is set to open in March 2025. The Blue Ridge Connector, currently 50% complete, is scheduled to open in 2026 as an inland port serving the Gainesville region.

At the Port of Brunswick, GPA has completed $262 million in improvements during 2024, adding new warehousing, processing space, and 122 acres of Ro/Ro cargo storage. The port’s Ro/Ro operations have shown significant growth, handling 443,763 units fiscal year-to-date, a 7.5% increase.

“We continue to focus our infrastructure renovation efforts on getting all our facilities into top shape for customers and their long-term needs,” said Kent Fountain, Chairman of the Georgia Ports board.

Additionally, bulk cargo operations at East River Terminal & Lanier Dock have seen substantial growth, up 44.9% to 793.5k tons, driven by increased wood and peanut pellet exports.