The Port of Savannah's Garden City Terminal courtesy Georgia Ports Authority

The Port of Savannah's Garden City Terminal courtesy Georgia Ports Authority

Georgia Ports Authority Reports Strong Growth, Major Infrastructure Expansion in Early 2025

Mike Schuler
January 28, 2025

Port of Savannah handled over 2.8 million TEUs in the second half of 2024, marking an 11.4% increase from the previous year, the Georgia Port Authority reported Tuesday.

December 2024 continued this upward trend, with more than 442,000 TEUs processed, representing a 4.7% increase from the previous year.

“We’ve seen twelve consecutive months of year-over-year container volume growth and we’re on track for a strong fiscal year that ends June 30th, 2025,” noted Griff Lynch, President and CEO of GPA.

The Georgia Ports Authority’s expansion efforts include several significant infrastructure projects. Four new ship-to-shore cranes from Konecranes arrived last week, while a $40 million expanded U.S. Customs inspection facility is set to open in March 2025. The Blue Ridge Connector, currently 50% complete, is scheduled to open in 2026 as an inland port serving the Gainesville region.

At the Port of Brunswick, GPA has completed $262 million in improvements during 2024, adding new warehousing, processing space, and 122 acres of Ro/Ro cargo storage. The port’s Ro/Ro operations have shown significant growth, handling 443,763 units fiscal year-to-date, a 7.5% increase.

“We continue to focus our infrastructure renovation efforts on getting all our facilities into top shape for customers and their long-term needs,” said Kent Fountain, Chairman of the Georgia Ports board.

Additionally, bulk cargo operations at East River Terminal & Lanier Dock have seen substantial growth, up 44.9% to 793.5k tons, driven by increased wood and peanut pellet exports.

Container Shipping
port of brunswick
port of savannah

