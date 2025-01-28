gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,837 members that receive our newsletter.

bow of a dry bulk carrier at anchor

Stock Photo: Shutterstock/Volodymyr Kyrylyuk

Panamax Pain as China’s Grain Imports Plunge 51%

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
January 28, 2025

China’s push for import independence combined with falling soybean demand has driven the country’s imported grain shipments down 51% year-over-year this month.

According to BIMCO, this decline has significantly affected the dry bulk shipping sector—particularly Panamax vessels, which handle 83% of China’s grain cargoes. The Baltic Exchange’s Panamax Index has now dropped 41% compared to last year and this week hit its lowest level since May 2020.

BIMCO’s analysis reveals varying impacts on major exporters: Brazil, which accounts for 47% of shipments, saw a 29% decline, while U.S. cargoes, representing 22% of shipments, decreased by 57%.

The association notes that despite reduced volumes, the preference for Brazilian cargoes provides some relief through longer sailing distances in the dry bulk sector, with Brazil-China routes being about a quarter longer than U.S.-China routes under normal Panama Canal conditions.

BIMCO’s Shipping Analysis Manager Filipe Gouveia attributes the decline to several factors, including low crusher margins and high inventories following substantial imports earlier in the year. The analysis also points to China’s strengthened domestic production, with record harvests in 2024 reducing import needs for maize and wheat.

BIMCO points out that China’s domestic agricultural sector has grown substantially since 2018, with wheat, maize, and soya bean production steadily rising. In 2024, harvest volumes increased 2% while consumption grew only 1%.

In its outlook, BIMCO anticipates a potential recovery in grain shipments as soybean inventories decrease and low prices encourage purchasing. However, the organization warns that wheat and maize imports might remain low due to strong domestic supply, with 2025 total grain shipments potentially falling below 2024 levels without significant improvement in Chinese domestic demand.

“Overall, we expect grain shipments to China to recover in the medium term, as soya bean inventories fall, and low prices incentivise purchasing. However, wheat and maize shipments could remain weak amid stronger domestic supply. Unless Chinese domestic demand significantly improves throughout 2025, grain shipments to China could fall short of 2024 levels,” says Gouveia.

Tags:

China
dry bulk shipping
panamax

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

The Port of Savannah's Garden City Terminal courtesy Georgia Ports Authority
Ports

Georgia Ports Authority Reports Strong Growth, Major Infrastructure Expansion in Early 2025

Port of Savannah handled over 2.8 million TEUs in the second half of 2024, marking an 11.4% increase from the previous year, the Georgia Port Authority reported Tuesday. December 2024...

55 minutes ago
Total Views: 81
Sean Duffy, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be transportation secretary, testifies during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington
Shipping

Sean Duffy Confirmed as Trump’s Transportation Secretary

The U.S. Senate has confirmed former Congressman Sean Duffy as Secretary of Transportation in a 77-22 vote. Duffy, who previously represented Wisconsin’s 7th congressional district and served on the Financial...

1 hour ago
Total Views: 199
Fast LNG 1 facility located offshore Altamira, Mexico
Shipping

New Fortress Energy’s Fast LNG Facility Exceeds Design Capacity

New Fortress Energy‘s Fast LNG facility off Altamira, Mexico is operating above its nameplate capacity, delivering nine LNG cargoes since its commissioning over the summer. According to the company, the...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 182
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,837 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.