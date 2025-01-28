Sean Duffy Confirmed as Trump’s Transportation Secretary

The U.S. Senate has confirmed former Congressman Sean Duffy as Secretary of Transportation in a 77-22 vote. Duffy, who previously represented Wisconsin’s 7th congressional district and served on the Financial Services Committee, brings a broad range of experience spanning politics, law, and media to the role.

During his confirmation process, Duffy expressed unequivocal support for the Jones Act, a fundamental component of U.S. maritime policy. The American Maritime Partnership (AMP), the nation’s largest maritime industry coalition, had endorsed his nomination, noting alignment with the administration’s “Build American, Hire American” approach.

The Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA) welcomed Duffy’s confirmation. “His leadership comes at an important time when solutions are needed to strengthen domestic shipbuilding and ship repair, expand maritime infrastructure, and secure the resilience of the U.S. shipyard industrial base,” stated SCA President Matthew Paxton.

In his new role, Duffy will oversee approximately 57,000 employees and a $146 billion annual budget. As part of his responsibilities, he will lead the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD), overseeing support for the U.S. merchant marine, domestic shipbuilding promotion, and maintenance of critical maritime infrastructure. Beyond maritime matters, he has pledged to support major transportation initiatives, including MEGA and Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) projects.

Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves expressed confidence in Duffy’s ability to improve America’s infrastructure, particularly focusing on essential projects like roads and bridges while streamlining project delivery. “President Trump is a builder and a strong supporter of infrastructure, and I look forward to working closely with Secretary Duffy to help carry out the President’s vision for the nation’s transportation network as we begin efforts to craft the next surface transportation bill,” stated Graves.

The maritime industry appears optimistic about working with the new Secretary, with the SCA stating they “stand ready to work alongside Secretary Duffy and the Department of Transportation to promote policies that uphold the strength and competitiveness of our nation’s shipyard workforce and maritime fleet.”