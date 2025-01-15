gCaptain-logo
Sean Duffy, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be transportation secretary, testifies during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

Sean Duffy, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be transportation secretary, testifies during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Trump’s DOT Nominee Duffy Pledges Support for Jones Act

Mike Schuler
January 15, 2025

Former Congressman Sean Duffy, President-elect Donald Trump‘s nominee for U.S. Secretary of Transportation, expressed unequivocal support for the Jones Act and made significant commitments on transportation infrastructure during his Senate confirmation hearing today.

During questioning by Senate Commerce Committee Ranking Member Maria Cantwell, Duffy provided a clear “yes” when asked about his support for the Jones Act, a cornerstone of U.S. maritime policy.

The American Maritime Partnership (AMP), the nation’s largest maritime industry coalition, quickly endorsed Duffy’s nomination. In a letter to Senator Thune, AMP President Jennifer Carpenter highlighted the alignment between Duffy’s position and the Trump Administration’s “Build American, Hire American” philosophy.

“During his first term, the Trump Administration described the Jones Act as ‘one of five critical dimensions of President Trump’s Made in the USA strategy’ and we are pleased that Mr. Duffy publicly conveyed his support for the law today,” wrote Carpenter.

President-Elect Donald Trump nominated former Congressman Sean Duffy as the next Secretary of Transportation just weeks after his election win in November 2024.

Duffy, who represented Wisconsin’s 7th congressional district from 2011 to 2019, brings a diverse background to the role. His career spans politics, law, and media, including service as District Attorney in Ashland County, Wisconsin, and membership on the Financial Services Committee in Congress. Outside of politics, Duffy works as a media personality and Fox Business host. However, his nomination has drawn criticism about his lack of direct experience in the transportation sector. 

As Secretary of Transportation, he will oversee the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD), responsible for supporting the U.S. merchant marine, promoting domestic shipbuilding, and ensuring the readiness of critical maritime infrastructure.

In his opening statement, Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, described Duffy as a “dedicated public servant who is well qualified to lead.” Cruz praised Duffy’s past leadership in Congress on transportation issues and his commitment to “promote a leaner, more efficient DOT, eliminating onerous regulations while responsibly investing in the nation’s infrastructure and ensuring safety.”

Beyond maritime policy, Duffy made several key commitments during the hearing, including support for MEGA and Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) transportation projects. He also pledged to address aviation safety concerns, agreeing to meet with Boeing MAX crash victims’ families and supporting robust FAA oversight of manufacturing processes.

Tags:

department of transportation
trump administration

