A North Atlantic Right Whale breaches with a ship in the background.Credit: NOAA Fisheries

North Atlantic right whales are approaching extinction, and vessel strikes, also known as ship strikes, are a leading cause of their declining population. Credit: NOAA Fisheries

NOAA Withdraws Critical Right Whale Protection Rule Changes

Mike Schuler
January 15, 2025

NOAA Fisheries has withdrawn its proposed vessel speed rule update aimed at protecting the critically endangered North Atlantic right whales from deadly vessel strikes.

The proposed regulation, initially published in August 2022, would have implemented sweeping changes to vessel operations along the U.S. East Coast. These changes included expanding vessel size restrictions, enlarging seasonal speed zone boundaries, and introducing mandatory dynamic speed zones in areas where right whales are detected.

Despite receiving approximately 90,000 public comments, NOAA Fisheries cited insufficient time to finalize the regulation under the current administration as the primary reason for withdrawal.

Current vessel speed regulations remain in effect. Under existing North Atlantic right whale vessel speed regulations (50 CFR 224.105), vessels 65+ feet long under U.S. jurisdiction are required to reduce speed to 10 knots in designated along the U.S. East Coast during specific seasons. The regulations exempt government, law enforcement, and certain foreign vessels.

Since 2017, North Atlantic right whales have suffered from a catastrophic Unusual Mortality Event (UME), impacting over 20% of the species through deaths, injuries, and illnesses. Most casualties stem from vessel strikes and entanglements in fishing gear. The population has dwindled to approximately 370 individuals, with only 70 breeding females remaining. 

The decision to withdraw the proposed changes drawn sharp criticism from marine conservation groups. Oceana Campaign Director Gib Brogan delivered a particularly scathing rebuke, stating, “While we waited over two years for a decision on the vessel strike reduction rule, our East Coast has become a graveyard for North Atlantic right whales.”

Brogan emphasized the urgency of the situation, warning that bureaucratic delays could lead to the first large whale extinction in U.S. waters in centuries.

While this withdrawal marks the end of the current rulemaking process, NOAA Fisheries has indicated that future action, including new rulemaking initiatives, remains possible to address the ongoing threat of lethal vessel strikes to these endangered whales.

“The Trump administration must find a solution that keeps fisheries on the water, sustains the marine economy, and supports the recovery of the North Atlantic right whale,” added Brogan.

