New Fortress Energy’s Fast LNG Facility Exceeds Design Capacity

New Fortress Energy‘s Fast LNG facility off Altamira, Mexico is operating above its nameplate capacity, delivering nine LNG cargoes since its commissioning over the summer.

According to the company, the FLNG 1 facility has achieved production rates of 1.67 MTPA, operating at 120% of its designed capacity.

The U.S. Department of Energy last year authorized NFE to export up to 1.4 million tonnes per annum of LNG to non-Free Trade Agreement countries for a five-year term, complementing existing approvals for Free Trade Agreement nations.

The facility represents the first of two FLNG production units in NFE’s Altamira export project. The operation sources U.S. natural gas through the Sur de Texas-Tuxpan pipeline, which connects Brownsville, Texas, to Tuxpan, Veracruz.

FLNG 1 holds the distinction of being the only LNG liquefier in the Gulf Coast region authorized to export to Puerto Rico.

A 2024 U.S. Customs and Border Protection ruling allows NFE to transport U.S.-sourced LNG using non-U.S. qualified vessels without violating the Jones Act, enabling the company to serve certain U.S. markets, particularly Puerto Rico.

Commissioning of the FLNG 2 facility is expected in the first half of 2027.