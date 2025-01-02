gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,259 members that receive our newsletter.

Oil tanker Eagle S suspected of the disruption of the Finland-Estonia electrical link Estlink 2.Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

Finnish tugboat Ukko is seen near Oil tanker Eagle S outside the Porkkalanniemi, Kirkkonummi, on the Gulf of Finland on December 28, 2024, Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

Finland Power Grid Operator Asks Court to Seize Tanker Over Cable Damage

Reuters
Total Views: 433
January 2, 2025

HELSINKI, Jan 2 (Reuters) – Finland’s power grid operator Fingrid said on Thursday it had asked a Helsinki court to seize the Eagle S oil tanker in a bid to secure the company’s claim for damages related to the breakdown of the Estlink 2 electricity cable.

The undersea power cable linking Finland and Estonia was damaged on Dec. 25 along with four telecoms lines, and Finnish authorities boarded the tanker the following day on suspicion it had caused the damage by dragging its anchor along the seabed.

Baltic Sea nations are on high alert after a string of outages of power cables, telecom links and gas pipelines since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. NATO said last week it would boost its presence in the region.

Fingrid said in a statement it had asked the Helsinki District Court to formally seize the Eagle S to help secure its financial claim.

“Further investigations at the damage site are expected to provide more information about the extent of the damages and enable more detailed planning and scheduling of the repair,” Fingrid said.

A lawyer representing United Arab Emirates-based Caravella LLC FZ, which owns the ship, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The owner has previously asked that Finnish authorities release the vessel.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

cable
finland
hybrid warfare
russia
subsea cable

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Oil tanker Eagle S suspected of the disruption of the Finland-Estonia electrical link Estlink 2.Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS
Featured

Finland Finds Anchor Drag Marks Left By Tanker That Broke Cables

By Kati Pohjanpalo Dec 29, 2024(Bloomberg) –Finnish authorities investigating damage to subsea power and data cables found drag marks on the seabed likely left by the anchor of seized tanker Eagle...

December 29, 2024
Total Views: 38923
Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.Mark Evans/AAP Image via REUTERS
Incidents

Sydney To Hobart Race Marred By Death Of Two Sailors

SYDNEY, Dec 27 (Reuters) – LawConnect took line honors at the Sydney to Hobart race for a second straight year early on Saturday in a race marred by the deaths of two...

December 29, 2024
Total Views: 3951
Finnish Border Guard's ship Turva and oil tanker Eagle S sail on the sea outside the Porkkalanniemi, Finland
Incidents

Finland Moves ‘Eagle S’ Tanker Closer to Land as Probe Intensifies

Police in Finland are transferring the seized oil tanker Eagle S closer to land as they step up their investigation into damage caused to undersea cables this week.

December 28, 2024
Total Views: 5323
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,259 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.