gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,259 members that receive our newsletter.

French frigate escort. Photo: EUNAVFOR

A French frigate participating in operation EUNAVFOR ASPIDES . supports commercial vessels in the Red Sea and in the Gulf of Aden. Photo: EUNAVFOR

Red Sea Diversions Helped Container Shipping Dodge Overcapacity Crisis

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 249
January 2, 2025

The container shipping industry dodged a potential overcapacity crisis in 2024, thanks to an unexpected savior: the Red Sea crisis that forced vessels to take longer routes around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope.

The global container fleet expanded significantly in 2024, growing by 10.6% and adding nearly 3 million TEU of capacity, according Alphaliner. However, rather than flooding the market with excess capacity as many feared, these additional vessels were largely absorbed by the Asia-Europe trade route, where ships were forced to divert around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid dangerous Red Sea passages.

In its weekly email, Alphaliner highlighted the substantial impact of these diversions, with the Asia-Europe trade absorbing 1.76 million TEU, representing 59% of the total fleet growth. The extended voyage times around the Cape effectively soaked up what could have been surplus capacity, leading to remarkably low idle tonnage rates. By year’s end, just 0.6% of the global container fleet remained commercially inactive.

“The year 2024 will be remembered in liner shipping circles as the (first) year of the Red Sea crisis, just as 2021 and 2022 are now commonly referred to as the lucrative COVID-19 years,” Alphaliner noted.

While fleet capacity on the Asia-Europe route grew by 31% over the year, the actual weekly capacity offered on the route increased by just 8.8%between December 2023 and December 2024, demonstrating how the longer Cape routes consumed the additional capacity.

Despite the delivery of new vessels and continued fleet growth, with some carriers still awaiting additional newbuildings, the industry has maintained a remarkably balanced capacity situation, defying earlier predictions of oversupply.

Tags:

alphaliner
Container Shipping
red sea diversions
Red Sea Shipping Attacks

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

China’s NewNew Polar Bear in a convoy in the Russian Arctic in October 2023. (Source: Atomflot)
Shipping

Russia Sets New Arctic Shipping Record, Transports 38Mt in 2024 via Northern Sea Route

Cargo volume on Russia’s main Arctic shipping lane continues to climb, although figures remain below the targets originally defined by President Putin earlier in the decade. Western sanctions have delayed or put on hold a number of oil and gas projects negatively impacting overall cargo volume.

1 hour ago
Total Views: 205
Bulk Carriers Collide in China’s Changjiang River, Spilling Fuel Oil
Shipping

Bulk Carriers Collide in China’s Changjiang River, Spilling Fuel Oil

A collision between two bulk carriers in China’s Changjiang River has resulted in a fuel oil spill and hull damage. The incident, which occurred at approximately 10 p.m. Singapore time...

December 31, 2024
Total Views: 4787
ILA picketers wearing orange safety shirts and carrying ILA signs with port cranes in the background
Ports

Maersk Sees No Progress in U.S. Port Talks

The world’s No. 2 container carrier urged customers to remove cargo from East and Gulf Coast ports in the US before a Jan. 15 deadline for dockworkers and their employers to avoid a possible strike just days before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

December 31, 2024
Total Views: 2550
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,259 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.