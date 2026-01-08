gCaptain-logo
Aerial photo of an oil tanker at anchor. Stock Photo: Nickeo23/Shutterstock

Falling Tanker Rates Lift U.S. Crude Exports

Bloomberg
January 7, 2026

By Christopher Charleston (Bloomberg) — Falling tanker rates are improving the export outlook for US crude, and prices for light sweet barrels, in particular, are getting a lift. 

The differentials for WTI MEH and WTI Midland against benchmark US futures have firmed up this week thanks to the drop in freight costs. The flagship oil grades are also outperforming a variety known as sour crude. US medium sour Mars Blend is more similar to the sulfur-rich barrels produced in Venezuela, and Mars has remained under pressure as the US has said it’s already marketing some of the South American country’s supply.

WTI MEH and WTI Midland have reached their strongest levels in about two weeks. 

Freight costs have dropped sharply and the cheaper shipping environment is encouraging US crude to move offshore, supporting physical crude prices and easing concerns around builds for domestic stockpiles.

“The shipping markets are freeing up and rates are tanking from the US to Asia, and the UK to Asia,” said Scott Shelton, an energy specialist at TP ICAP group Plc. “That’s supporting the US crude market.

Total US petroleum stockpiles, excluding strategic reserves, have climbed to the highest since July 2024, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday. Those builds were driven mostly by a second consecutive week of nationwide oil builds. Shelton said that WTI MEH’s rally this week indicates that barrels are moving out of the US and the recent inventory increases will soon be reversed.

© 2026 Bloomberg L.P.

tanker rates
tankers
u.s. exports
US crude exports
