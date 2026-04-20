gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 105,000 members

Luojiashan tanker sits anchored in Muscat, as Iran vows to close the Strait of Hormuz, in Muscat

Luojiashan tanker sits anchored in Muscat, as Iran vows to close the Strait of Hormuz, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Muscat, Oman, March 7, 2026. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

EU to Widen Iran Sanctions to Those Who Block Hormuz

Reuters
Total Views: 0
April 20, 2026

BRUSSELS/PARIS, April 20 (Reuters) – The European Union will expand the criteria of its Iran sanctions to include those responsible for blocking the Strait of Hormuz, which has been largely shut for nearly two months upending global energy and commodities markets, two EU diplomats said.

Tehran effectively closed the strait after U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran began on February 28, cutting off roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

More than a dozen tankers sailed through Hormuz after Iran briefly declared it open on Friday, but the ceasefire agreement was thrown into jeopardy after the United States seized an Iranian cargo ship as it maintained its own military blockade of Iranian ports.

“There was a political agreement among ambassadors that we indeed would change the criteria in Iran’s sanctions regime so that we could also list persons and entities that are responsible for the obstruction of the freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” one of the diplomats said.

A second diplomatic source said the European External Action Service would need a few weeks to prepare any new listings. The EEAS is in charge of placing people and companies under sanctions while the European Commission handles sector-wide restrictions.

In January, the EU designated Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) as a terrorist organization and in March it listed Iranian officials for human rights violations.

(Reporting by Julia Payne in Brussels and John Irish in Paris; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

Tags:

eu
Iran conflict
iran sanctions
strait of hormuz

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 105,000 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Aerial view of the vessel Boracay, off the coast of Saint-Nazaire
News

U.S. Extends Russian Oil Wind-Down License Despite Earlier Pledge to Let It Expire

The U.S. Treasury Department has quietly extended its sanctions wind-down authorization for Russian oil cargoes already at sea, issuing a new general license that allows shipments to continue flowing through...

49 minutes ago
Total Views: 123
A view of Iranian-flagged cargo ship M/V Touska as the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class Aegis guided missile destroyer USS Spruance conducts its interception in a location given as the north Arabian Sea
News

Hormuz Crisis Enters Dangerous New Phase as U.S. Seizes Vessel and Attacks Resume

A volatile weekend in the Strait of Hormuz has exposed the widening gap between political claims that the waterway is “open” and the operational reality facing commercial shipping, as attacks,...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 451
A view of Iranian-flagged cargo ship Touska as USS Spruance (DDG 111) conduts its interception in a location given as the north Arabian Sea
Shipping

Hormuz Traffic at Standstill as US Vessel Seizure Widens Risk

Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is at a virtual standstill on Monday after a brief and confused reopening over the weekend ended with the first US seizure of an Iranian vessel — underscoring just how difficult it will be to restore activity in the vital strait.

10 hours ago
Total Views: 2676