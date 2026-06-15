EU Sanctions Shipping Arms of Gazprom and Lukoil Over ‘High-Risk’ Russian Oil Transport Practices

The European Union has sanctioned the shipping subsidiaries of Russian energy giants Gazprom and Lukoil, broadening its crackdown on Moscow’s oil transportation network and increasingly targeting companies linked to the country’s so-called shadow fleet.

In a decision published in the EU’s Official Journal on Monday, the bloc added Gazpromneft Shipping and Lukoil-Western Siberia to its sanctions list, accusing both companies of involvement in transporting Russian oil while engaging in what Brussels described as irregular and high-risk shipping practices.

The move marks a notable escalation because the measures target shipping operators directly affiliated with two of Russia’s largest oil producers rather than independent tanker managers or trading companies.

The EU said Lukoil-Western Siberia was the commercial operator of the tankers Aries, Neva Lux and Nimbus Spb, which it alleged lacked adequate liability insurance and were involved in ship-to-ship transfers and manipulation of Automatic Identification System (AIS) signals while carrying Russian crude and petroleum products.

“Those vessels lack adequate liability insurance and are engaged in ship-to-ship transfers as well as manipulation of Automatic Identification Systems,” the EU said in its listing.

Gazpromneft Shipping, meanwhile, was designated as technical manager of the vessels Omsk, Olanga and Murmansk. According to the EU, those tankers also lacked adequate insurance and engaged in ship-to-ship transfers and AIS manipulation while transporting Russian oil products.

The sanctions are the latest step in a widening EU effort to disrupt Russian oil exports that circumvent Western restrictions through opaque ownership structures, offshore intermediaries and tanker-to-tanker transfers at sea. The bloc has already sanctioned hundreds of vessels linked to Russia’s shadow fleet and, in recent packages, expanded restrictions to ports, service providers and companies facilitating oil transportation.

Earlier this year, the EU sanctioned several Russian maritime and energy-related entities, including Gazprom Flot, Rosnefteflot, Gazpromneft Marine Bunker and Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft, alongside dozens of tankers connected to Russian oil exports.

Arctic-linked operators have been a particular focus of Western sanctions since 2024. U.S., EU and British measures have targeted Sovcomflot vessels, companies involved in Novatek’s Arctic LNG 2 project and a growing number of LNG carriers and tanker managers associated with Russian Arctic exports.

Analysts said the designation of Gazpromneft Shipping and Lukoil-Western Siberia could complicate vessel insurance, classification, financing and chartering arrangements, even if the companies continue operating domestically or through non-Western counterparties.

The sanctions could also increase compliance risks for Asian, Middle Eastern and other third-country entities dealing with vessels managed by the two companies. While Russia has developed alternative shipping and insurance networks since the start of the Ukraine conflict, direct sanctions on in-house shipping subsidiaries raise operational costs and narrow the pool of service providers willing to work with them.

The measures are unlikely to halt exports outright but could further push Gazprom and Lukoil toward opaque shipping arrangements and non-Western maritime services as the EU intensifies pressure on Russia’s energy export infrastructure.