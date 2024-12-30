gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,448 members that receive our newsletter.

Estonia Sends Navy Ship to Guard Subsea Power Cables

The Estonian Navy patrol vessel Raju.

Estonia Sends Navy Ship to Guard Subsea Power Cables

Bloomberg
Total Views: 218
December 30, 2024

By Ott Tammik and Kati Pohjanpalo (Bloomberg) —

Estonia dispatched a navy ship to patrol a subsea power link after Finland seized an oil tanker suspected of damaging five cables with its anchor in what was the third such incident in about a year.

The Raju military vessel was deployed on Friday morning to guard EstLink 1, a 105-kilometer (65-mile) submarine line that connects the electricity systems of the Baltic and Nordic nations across the Baltic Sea after EstLink 2 was damaged by the ship.

“Our assignment is to immediately send a clear message that we are ready to protect connections between Estonia and Finland with military resources,” Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said in a statement on Friday.

The deployment comes after the Finnish and Estonian governments said the seized oil tanker, the Eagle S, was part of Russia’s shadow fleet and posed a threat to critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea. Authorities boarded the ship last Thursday and escorted it into Finnish waters.

“When three such incidents happen within about a year, we need to draw the conclusion that they cannot all be a coincidence or an accident,” Finnish President Alexander Stubb told reporters on Friday. 

An investigation of the seabed around EstLink2 would start Friday with a border guard patrol vessel headed to the site, Finland’s police said in a statement. A probe on board Eagle S continues with authorities interviewing crew and collecting material. Separately, Sweden’s coastguard said it was strengthening its maritime surveillance of the affected region.

“It’s good that the situation was brought under control so quickly, because if it had continued to drag its anchor on the seabed, more damage would have happened,” he added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the decision to detain the ship, saying it didn’t fall under the presidential administration’s purview, according to Interfax news agency.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal called on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the country’s allies to deploy warships to protect undersea infrastructure in the region.

NATO fully supports Estonia and Finland as they investigate possible sabotage of ?undersea cables in the Baltic Sea and take steps to protect critical infrastructure, an official said. 

The alliance remains vigilant ?and? is working to provide further support, including by enhancing its military presence in the Baltic Sea, according to the official, who spoke under condition of anonymity.

Among other recent incidents, a high-speed fiber optic cable in the Baltic Sea that connects Finland and Germany was severed last month by what was likely an external impact. A nearby link between Lithuania and Sweden was also damaged, with authorities linking the incidents to Chinese bulk carrier. 

Estonia said Thursday that the Baltic nation’s electricity supply wasn’t at risk of being disrupted.

“We have to continue to work together vigilantly to make sure that our critical infrastructure is not damaged by outsiders,” Stubb said. “It’s too soon to draw conclusions yet on why this happened — we know who did it.”

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

sabotage
subsea cables

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

A view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., March 26, 2024. REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson
Shipping

A Look Back at Maritime’s Biggest Stories of 2024

From shifting trade routes to bold green initiatives and geopolitical turmoil, 2024 has been nothing short of transformative for the maritime industry. As the year comes to a close, we’re...

37 mins ago
Total Views: 52
U.S. Agency Issues New Lithium Battery Transport Guide as Fire Risks Grow
Shipping

U.S. Agency Issues New Lithium Battery Transport Guide as Fire Risks Grow

The U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) has released a comprehensive guide for lithium battery shipping, addressing growing concerns about maritime transportation of electric vehicles and battery-powered goods....

2 hours ago
Total Views: 174
lng carrier
Shipping

End of the Line: Ukraine Set to Cut Russia’s Last Gas Link to Europe

Russia pumped gas on Monday to European customers via Ukraine for one of the last days before a key transit deal expires at the end of the year, marking the almost complete loss of Russia's once mighty hold over the European gas market.

4 hours ago
Total Views: 1167
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,448 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.