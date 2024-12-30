gCaptain-logo
Tugs and barges on the Mississippi River

Tugs and barges on the Mississippi River. Photo Via Shutterstock

Five Rescued After Tug Collides with Bulk Carrier on Lower Mississippi River

Mike Schuler
December 30, 2024

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a collision between the tug Patrick J. Studdert and the Liberian-flagged Clara B near mile marker 122 on the Lower Mississippi River on Sunday.

Five crew members were rescued from the water and transferred to local emergency medical services following the incident.

The tug has reportedly sunk.

The collision occurred near the Hale Boggs Memorial Bridge in Luling, Louisiana. Coast Guard teams and partner agencies have observed only minimal silver sheen in the area between mile markers 115-122, with no recoverable product reported. An aerial survey of the area showed no signs of pollution from the sunken vessel.

“Thanks to the quick actions of our dedicated partners and Coast Guard team, what started as search and rescue has swiftly transitioned to a pollution response and investigation. We continue to monitor the safety of the waterway and environment,” said U.S. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Capt. Melanie Burnham.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

