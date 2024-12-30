gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,448 members that receive our newsletter.

Oil tanker Eagle S suspected of the disruption of the Finland-Estonia electrical link Estlink 2.Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

Finnish tugboat Ukko is seen near Oil tanker Eagle S outside the Porkkalanniemi, Kirkkonummi, on the Gulf of Finland on December 28, 2024, Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

Shipowner Seeks Release of Tanker Seized in Finland Cable Probe

Reuters
Total Views: 0
December 30, 2024
Reuters

HELSINKI, Dec 30 (Reuters) – The owner of an oil tanker seized by Finland on suspicion of breaking an undersea power line and four telecoms cables in the Baltic Sea last week is seeking the release of the ship, a lawyer representing the company said on Monday.

Finnish police and coast guard officials boarded the Cook Islands-registered Eagle S on Thursday and brought it to a location near a Finnish port where crew members are being questioned.

Baltic Sea nations have been on high alert after a string of outages of power cables, telecom links and gas pipelines since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. NATO said on Friday it would boost its presence in the region.

Investigators said they believed the Eagle S on Dec. 25 broke the Estlink 2 undersea power cable linking Finland and Estonia, and severed or damaged four fiber optic lines by dragging its anchor across the seabed for dozens of kilometers.

Finland’s president last week said he believed further damage would have occurred on the seabed had the ship not been stopped.

Finland’s customs service has said it believes the Eagle S is part of a shadow fleet of aging tankers being used to evade sanctions on the sale of Russian oil, and has formally impounded its cargo although it is still on board the ship.

The owner of the Eagle S, United Arab Emirates-based Caravella LLC FZ, filed a request with the Helsinki District Court on Monday to cancel the seizure of the ship. 

Finnish lawyer Herman Ljungberg, who filed the documents on behalf of the company, said authorities had not provided any explanation of the legal basis for taking the vessel into custody and boarding it.

“The Finns have hijacked a vessel,” Ljungberg told Reuters.

He said the crew had been interrogated by investigators without any legal assistance and that they had been deprived of sleep.

A police spokesperson said the seizure of the vessel had taken place according to Finnish law and that crew members had been informed of their rights, including that of legal assistance.

They had not been deprived of sleep, the spokesperson added.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto in Helsinki, Stine Jacobsen in Copenhagen and Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Andrew Heavens)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

Tags:

baltic sea
Eagle S cable incident

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Tugs and barges on the Mississippi River
Shipping

Five Rescued After Tug Collides with Bulk Carrier on Lower Mississippi River

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a collision between the tug Patrick J. Studdert and the Liberian-flagged Clara B near mile marker 122 on the Lower Mississippi River on Sunday....

5 mins ago
Total Views: 0
A view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., March 26, 2024. REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson
Shipping

A Look Back at Maritime’s Biggest Stories of 2024

From shifting trade routes to bold green initiatives and geopolitical turmoil, 2024 has been nothing short of transformative for the maritime industry. As the year comes to a close, we’re...

4 hours ago
Total Views: 372
Estonia Sends Navy Ship to Guard Subsea Power Cables
Shipping

Estonia Sends Navy Ship to Guard Subsea Power Cables

Estonia dispatched a navy ship to patrol a subsea power link after Finland seized an oil tanker suspected of damaging five cables with its anchor in what was the third such incident in about a year.

5 hours ago
Total Views: 936
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,448 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.