Oil tanker Eagle S suspected of the disruption of the Finland-Estonia electrical link Estlink 2.Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

Finnish tugboat Ukko is seen near Oil tanker Eagle S outside the Porkkalanniemi, Kirkkonummi, on the Gulf of Finland on December 28, 2024, Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

Finland Finds Anchor Drag Marks Left By Tanker That Broke Cables

Bloomberg
December 29, 2024

By Kati Pohjanpalo

Dec 29, 2024(Bloomberg) –Finnish authorities investigating damage to subsea power and data cables found drag marks on the seabed likely left by the anchor of seized tanker Eagle S.

Working under water, “we have been able to identify the dragging track at the seabed from the beginning to the end,” Sami Paila, detective chief inspector and tactical leader from Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation, said in a statement on Sunday.

The track is “dozens of kilometers in length,” he said, adding that it hasn’t been possible to establish where the ship’s anchor detached from its chain. 

Finland has already identified the Eagle S as the culprit in the breakage of the power link. The tanker was moved to an anchorage near the port of Kilpilahti on Saturday. Poor weather hampered investigations both on board the vessel and at the underwater site on Sunday, the police said.

The vessel, sailing under the Cook Islands flag, has been detained as the police probe possible aggravated criminal mischief. Authorities believe one of the ship’s anchors, which they found to be missing, severed a 170-kilometer (105-mile) electricity line that connects Finland and Estonia on Dec. 25. Since then, four underwater data cables have also been experiencing disruptions.

Read More: Finland Moves ‘Eagle S’ Tanker Closer to Land as Probe Intensifies

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

baltic sea
finland
russia
shadow fleet
subsea cable

Related Articles

Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.Mark Evans/AAP Image via REUTERS
Incidents

Sydney To Hobart Race Marred By Death Of Two Sailors

SYDNEY, Dec 27 (Reuters) – LawConnect took line honors at the Sydney to Hobart race for a second straight year early on Saturday in a race marred by the deaths of two...

19 mins ago
Total Views: 43
Finnish Border Guard's ship Turva and oil tanker Eagle S sail on the sea outside the Porkkalanniemi, Finland
Incidents

Finland Moves ‘Eagle S’ Tanker Closer to Land as Probe Intensifies

Police in Finland are transferring the seized oil tanker Eagle S closer to land as they step up their investigation into damage caused to undersea cables this week.

December 28, 2024
Total Views: 4346
The picture provided by The Finnish Border Guard shows Finnish Border Guard's offshore patrol vessel Turva guarding on October 11, 2023 at sea near the place where damaged Balticconnector gas pipeline is pinpointed at the Gulf of Finland. Lehtikuva/FINNISH BORDER GUARD via REUTERS
Incidents

NATO to Boost Baltic Sea Presence After Power, Internet Cable Damage

NATO said on Friday it will boost its presence in the Baltic Sea after the suspected sabotage this week of an undersea power cable and four internet lines, while alliance member Estonia launched a naval operation to guard a parallel electricity link.

December 27, 2024
Total Views: 801
