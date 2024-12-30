U.S. Agency Issues New Lithium Battery Transport Guide as Fire Risks Grow

The U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) has released a comprehensive guide for lithium battery shipping, addressing growing concerns about maritime transportation of electric vehicles and battery-powered goods.

The guide, released on November 21st, 2024, outlines new regulatory requirements for shipping lithium cells and batteries across all transport modes, including vessel shipments. Shippers must now comply with both domestic regulations and the International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) code, depending on their shipment route.

Lithium-ion battery cell explosions are commonly caused by thermal runaway, a chemical reaction that can lead to the cell igniting and exploding. Thermal runaway can occur spontaneously if the battery is damaged, shorted, overheated, defective, or overcharged.

The U.S. Coast Guard has been particularly proactive in addressing these challenges. In September 2024, they conducted a two-day multi-agency exercise simulating an EV fire aboard the Arc Integrity at Georgia’s Colonel’s Island Terminal. This drill followed several high-profile vessel fires involving electric vehicles.

Recent incidents underscore these concerns. A notable case in 2022 saw improperly declared lithium-ion batteries, listed as “computer parts,” catch fire en route to the Port of Virginia. Additionally, the Coast Guard’s Marine Safety Alert 01-23 highlighted the extreme risks of transporting salt-water damaged EVs following Hurricane Ian, as saltwater exposure can trigger dangerous chemical reactions in lithium-ion batteries.

