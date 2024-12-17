Denmark Will Not Extradite Anti-Whaling Activist Paul Watson to Japan, Lawyer Says

COPENHAGEN, Dec 17 (Reuters) – Denmark has rejected a Japanese request to extradite anti-whaling activist Paul Watson over criminal charges dating back more than a decade, a Danish lawyer representing Watson said on Tuesday.

U.S.-Canadian Watson, 74, founder of the Sea Shepherd conservationist group and of the Captain Paul Watson Foundation, has now been released from detention in the Greenland capital Nuuk, Greenland police said.

Watson was apprehended when his ship docked in the Danish autonomous territory in July.

“Paul is free !!!,” Sea Shepherd France wrote on social media platform X.

Denmark’s justice ministry, which is tasked with handling the extradition request, declined to comment immediately, but said it would issue a statement later on Tuesday.

Japan had issued an international warrant for Watson’s arrest, seeking him on charges of breaking into a Japanese vessel in the Antarctic Ocean in 2010, obstructing its business and causing injury as well as property damage.

Watson has denied the accusations against him. His lawyers have said Japan’s justice system could not be trusted to give the activist a fair trial, and that Denmark should deny the request for extradition.

Supporters of Watson had launched a campaign for his release, enlisting the support of politicians and celebrities, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Bardot and Irish actor Pierce Brosnan.

France, where Watson has been residing since 2023, has also discussed Watson’s case on a ministerial level, according to Denmark’s Justice Ministry.

A spokesperson for Japan’s embassy in Copenhagen declined to comment.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Terje Solsvik and Jan Harvey)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.