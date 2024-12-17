gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,808 members that receive our newsletter.

FILE PHOTO: Canadian Paul Watson, the captain of the anti-whaling ship the Farley Mowat, stands on the deck of the boat in Cape Town, South Africa January 30, 2006. REUTERS/Howard Burditt/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Canadian Paul Watson, the captain of the anti-whaling ship the Farley Mowat, stands on the deck of the boat in Cape Town, South Africa January 30, 2006. REUTERS/Howard Burditt/File Photo

Denmark Will Not Extradite Anti-Whaling Activist Paul Watson to Japan, Lawyer Says

Reuters
Total Views: 0
December 17, 2024

COPENHAGEN, Dec 17 (Reuters) – Denmark has rejected a Japanese request to extradite anti-whaling activist Paul Watson over criminal charges dating back more than a decade, a Danish lawyer representing Watson said on Tuesday.

U.S.-Canadian Watson, 74, founder of the Sea Shepherd conservationist group and of the Captain Paul Watson Foundation, has now been released from detention in the Greenland capital Nuuk, Greenland police said.

Watson was apprehended when his ship docked in the Danish autonomous territory in July.

“Paul is free !!!,” Sea Shepherd France wrote on social media platform X.

Denmark’s justice ministry, which is tasked with handling the extradition request, declined to comment immediately, but said it would issue a statement later on Tuesday.

Japan had issued an international warrant for Watson’s arrest, seeking him on charges of breaking into a Japanese vessel in the Antarctic Ocean in 2010, obstructing its business and causing injury as well as property damage.

Watson has denied the accusations against him. His lawyers have said Japan’s justice system could not be trusted to give the activist a fair trial, and that Denmark should deny the request for extradition.

Supporters of Watson had launched a campaign for his release, enlisting the support of politicians and celebrities, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Bardot and Irish actor Pierce Brosnan.

France, where Watson has been residing since 2023, has also discussed Watson’s case on a ministerial level, according to Denmark’s Justice Ministry.

A spokesperson for Japan’s embassy in Copenhagen declined to comment.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Terje Solsvik and Jan Harvey)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

Tags:

greenland
Japan
paul watson
sea shepherd
whaling

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Survivor Afif Efendy is transfered aboard an Indonesian patrol boat.
News

Fisherman Survives Three Days Adrift at Sea After Being Forced Overboard at Knife-Point

A 37-year-old crew member was saved after spending three harrowing days adrift at sea following alleged abuse aboard a fishing vessel. Afif Efendy, a crew member of the fishing vessel...

December 13, 2024
Total Views: 5301
Greenpeace activists in inflatable boats approach a Shell oil production vessel in the Atlantic Ocean, January 31, 2023. Alice Russell/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS
News

Shell Settles Lawsuit Against Greenpeace Over Activists Boarding Oil FPSO

British oil and gas major Shell on Tuesday settled a London lawsuit it brought against environmental group Greenpeace after activists boarded a Shell oil production vessel last year.

December 10, 2024
Total Views: 1429
A satellite image shows three vessels in Russia's Mediterranean fleet moored 13km northwest off Syria's coast
Featured

Satellite Imagery Shows Russian Navy Ships Anchored Off Syrian Coast

Satellite imagery show that Russian naval ships have left Moscow's base at Tartous on Syria's coast and some have dropped anchor offshore following the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad by rebel forces.

December 10, 2024
Total Views: 16593
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,808 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.