ABB releases 2024 edition of Generations – ‘Expanding Horizons’

ABB has released a collected version of its 2024 Generations articles, published to explore the technological innovations, personalities, and collaborations which are enabling a smarter, safer, and more sustainable future for the maritime industries and beyond.

With ‘Expanding Horizons’ as its theme, this year’s Generations highlights the maritime industry’s urgent need to transition to a new energy paradigm, achieve new levels of operational efficiency, and adopt sustainable business models and best practices. It also underscores how driving decarbonization while accelerating operational excellence means navigating new frontiers, unlocking innovation, seizing opportunities, and chasing success – and how the unique expertise in electrification, digitalization, and automation available to ABB Marine & Ports supports this journey.

Underlining the value of diversity and inclusion in the maritime workforce, Generations 2024 shares insights from Durand Naidoo, CEO of Linsen Nambi, South Africa’s only 100 percent black ship-owning company, and Magda Kopczy?ska, Director General of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport.

Technical highlights include a contribution from ABB’s Senior Project Manager for Solutions Development, Veli-Pekka Peljo, who led the multidisciplinary team that created ABB Dynafin™. Discussing the solution’s development, Peljo attributes “having the right mix of people, combined with ABB’s strong culture of innovation and determination to always do better”, as the key to his team’s success.

Innovation is, as ever, a core theme in this year’s Generations. With artificial intelligence (AI) among the many advances shaping the maritime industry’s digital transformation, readers learn of ABB’s AI-powered solutions for smarter container handling and discover how a combination of AI and ABB’s domain-specific expertise is facilitating more efficient marine operations.

To view or download the latest edition of Generations, please go to Generations 2024 – Expanding Horizons (abb.com).