IonQ Signs MoU with Intellian, Deepening Its Commitment to Advancing South Korea’s Quantum Economy

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing and networking industries, announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Intellian Technologies, Inc., a leading global provider of satellite communication antennas and ground gateway solutions, to explore how secure quantum networking can transform satellite communications. This memorandum furthers IonQ’s work in strategically partnering across South Korea’s enterprise, government, and academic sectors and launching initiatives seeking to advance their quantum economy.

Intellian is a leading satellite and marine radio, terminal and antenna company headquartered in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. As a global partner to more network operators than any other manufacturer, Intellian’s hardware is critical for enabling satellite network connectivity around the world. Today’s announcement underscores Intellian’s ongoing commitment to advancing satellite communication technologies.

“IonQ has grown and prospered due to its commitment to global partnerships. We look forward to working together with Intellian to innovate and discover how quantum networking technologies can secure free communications,” said Niccolo de Masi, President & CEO of IonQ. “South Korea has been a vital partner in the advancement of quantum computing and our longstanding engagement with partners in the region reflects our shared commitment to innovation.”

de Masi continued, “IonQ’s long-term vision includes being a leader in the quantum-enabled communications industry, leveraging our expertise in quantum networking to support secure satellite to satellite and ground to satellite communications. We also ultimately envisage quantum time synchronization as a GPS alternative.”

“We’re excited to partner with IonQ to reimagine the future of satellite technologies,” said Eric Sung, CEO of Intellian. “Our technology connects customers to the satellites’ networks in space and together, we have the opportunity to explore a new technological paradigm to fundamentally transform current satellite communications and enhance services for the millions of customers who depend on them every day.”

This non-binding memorandum with Intellian advances IonQ’s vision and marks a key step toward the future of quantum-enabled satellite communications.

IonQ’s connection to South Korea is deeply rooted in the company’s history. Co-founder Dr. Jungsang Kim, who was born and raised in South Korea, has been a pioneering force in the quantum computing industry. He was named a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors in 2023 for his achievements at IonQ and contributions to the quantum technology field. Over the past six years, IonQ has actively collaborated with South Korean government agencies, academic institutions, and enterprises to help advance the nation’s quantum strategy and accelerate research and commercialization efforts.

In 2023 and 2024, IonQ played an active role in key national quantum initiatives, including sponsoring the Quantum Korea conference , supporting multiple quantum hackathons, and contributing to Korea’s National Quantum Strategy.

Key milestones include investments from Korean global technology leaders Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor Company prior to IonQ’s 2021 IPO. IonQ has since collaborated with Hyundai on multiple quantum projects aimed at advancing next-generation batteries and autonomous vehicle technologies. Building on this momentum, IonQ signed agreements with Seoul National University and Sungkyunkwan University to support quantum research and workforce development. IonQ also plans to enter into a strategic partnership focused on quantum with SK Telecom , South Korea’s largest wireless telecommunications operator.

As IonQ expands its global quantum capabilities, South Korea continues to be a vital partner in advancing the company’s mission to accelerate quantum innovation. Through ongoing collaboration across government, industry and academia, IonQ remains focused on supporting quantum technology and workforce development in South Korea, seeking to drive impactful progress for the future.

For more information, please visit www.ionq.com and http://www.intelliantech.com