gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,199 members

Fuel tankers sighted in Matanzas Bay as crisis intensifies in Cuba

Cuban-flagged tanker Lourdes manoeuvres at the Matanzas bay, Matanzas, Cuba, February 10, 2026. REUTERS/Norlys Perez

Cuba Bound Tanker Carrying Russian Fuels To Test Trump Blockade

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
February 21, 2026

By Lucia Kassai

Feb 20, 2026 (Bloomberg) –A ship believed to be carrying Russian fuels is on its way to Cuba, putting US President Donald Trump’s sanctions to the test amid the island’s deepening energy crisis. 

The vessel Sea Horse, expected to arrive in early March, is carrying much-needed fuels to Cuba, according to data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler Ltd. The country is short on fuels critical for cooking, transportation and power generation, with it literally struggling to keep the lights on. Available electricity has plummeted since the start of the year and satellite imagery found the level of light at night is down as much as 50%.

Pressure on Havana has been mounting since late last year, when US forces seized a ship carrying Venezuelan crude to Cuba. After the subsequent capture of Venezuelan leader and longtime ally Nicolas Maduro, the Trump administration swiftly ordered the interim government left behind to halt shipments of crude to the communist-run island. Trump also threatened tariffs on any nation that supplies Cuba with fuel, leading Mexico, a steady supplier, to cut off shipments as well. 

Cuba, which doesn’t produce much oil, heavily depends on imports of fuels or crude to run its refineries. 

The Sea Horse received supplies in a ship-to-ship transfer off the coast of Cyprus and is likely carrying nearly 200,000 barrels of Russian gasoil, Kpler’s lead oil analyst Matt Smith said. Gasoil broadly refers to diesel-type fuels used in transportation and power generation. 

It’s unclear whether the Sea Horse will be able to break the US blockade, which so far has seized at least nine ships involved in the illicit transport of sanctioned oil.

Russia, for its part, has come under deeper international sanctions over its four-year-long war on Ukraine and both US and European nations have stepped up moves to seize tankers from the so-called shadow fleet that helps keep sanctioned barrels flowing.

The US military presence in the Caribbean has choked off much of Cuba’s oil supply. Earlier this month the tanker Ocean Mariner, frequently used to ship fuels to Cuba, diverted and now signals Bahamas as its final destination, according to vessel movements. The ship, carrying 30,000 barrels of diesel, was loaded at the Colombian port of Barranquilla, a shipping report seen by Bloomberg shows. 

In January, Cuba didn’t receive any oil for the first time in a decade. 

Cuba had received quite a bit of oil in December which should last for a few more weeks, Vortexa Ltd’s senior oil analyst Rohit Rathod said. 

“I would would give it until late-March before they run out of fuels.” 

© 2026 Bloomberg L.P.Share

Tags:

Cuba
russia shadow tanker fleet
Seahorse

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Bloomberg, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,199 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Aerial view of the vessel Boracay, off the coast of Saint-Nazaire
Energy

Oil Tankers Hauling Russian Oil Flood East Asia, Racing for Buyers

More than a dozen tankers carrying 10-12 million barrels of Russian Urals crude are circling Asia seeking buyers after India cut imports under US pressure. Five tankers are signaling 'for orders' status, indicating no confirmed buyers yet.

February 7, 2026
Total Views: 114242
Second Russian Tanker Appears Off Venezuela After Seahorse’s Cat-and-Mouse With U.S. Navy
Energy

Second Russian Tanker Appears Off Venezuela After Seahorse’s Cat-and-Mouse With U.S. Navy

A second vessel tied to Russia’s shadow fleet has joined the sanctioned tanker Seahorse off the coast of Venezuela, days after the Seahorse was involved in a cat and mouse game with U.S. Navy forces, according to people familiar with the ship movements.

November 27, 2025
Total Views: 7425
The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106) conducts a passage transit in the international waters of the Caribbean Sea, Nov. 13, 2025
Energy

After U.S. Navy Standoff, Russian Tanker Finally Reaches Venezuela

The Russian oil tanker Seahorse arrived in Venezuelan waters on November 23 AIS data show suggesting that initial reports last week of a U.S. Navy blockade against the vessel may have been premature. 

November 24, 2025
Total Views: 71446